Thursday, September 16

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, September 17

OPENING RECEPTION - PETRICHOR

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition is curated by Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez and features work by herself along with Clara Ramirez-Katz (France), Paola Gaviria-Powerpaola (Argentina) and Alexandra Arango (France). For more info, visit burnetart.com/events.

 

Saturday, September 18

PLYMOUTH ON PARADE

When: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free event will include family activities on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N. Food trucks and concessions available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

 

Sunday, September 19

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - BLUE GROOVE

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

 

BRUSHES ON THE BOARDWALK

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane

Info: The new event will feature plein-air painting demonstrations, family art activities, live music and a food truck. All activities are free and open to the public. Attendees should bring money for food truck purchases.

 

Monday, September 20

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter.

 

Tuesday, September 21

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter.

 

FALL SHRED EVENT

When: 3:30-7:30 p.m

Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth,

Info: An added bonus, residents can also drop off bikes and textiles to be recycled.

 

SPECIAL PLYMOUTH COUNCIL MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Budget discussion. This meeting will be held virtually only.

 

Wednesday, September 22

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Program is geared toward children ages 8-10. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged.

 

Thursday, September 23

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: http://www.rotaryplymouth.org.

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com.

 

NORTHWEST GREENWAY PAVILION RIBBON CUTTING

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

Info: Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon-cutting celebration. The public is welcome to attend the event.

 

FREE CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Saturday, September 25

FREE CPR TRAINING

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Sunday, September 26

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

