Thursday, September 16
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, September 17
OPENING RECEPTION - PETRICHOR
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition is curated by Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez and features work by herself along with Clara Ramirez-Katz (France), Paola Gaviria-Powerpaola (Argentina) and Alexandra Arango (France). For more info, visit burnetart.com/events.
Saturday, September 18
PLYMOUTH ON PARADE
When: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free event will include family activities on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N. Food trucks and concessions available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Sunday, September 19
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - BLUE GROOVE
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
BRUSHES ON THE BOARDWALK
When: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane
Info: The new event will feature plein-air painting demonstrations, family art activities, live music and a food truck. All activities are free and open to the public. Attendees should bring money for food truck purchases.
Monday, September 20
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter.
Tuesday, September 21
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter.
FALL SHRED EVENT
When: 3:30-7:30 p.m
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth,
Info: An added bonus, residents can also drop off bikes and textiles to be recycled.
SPECIAL PLYMOUTH COUNCIL MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Budget discussion. This meeting will be held virtually only.
Wednesday, September 22
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Program is geared toward children ages 8-10. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged.
Thursday, September 23
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com.
NORTHWEST GREENWAY PAVILION RIBBON CUTTING
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
Info: Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon-cutting celebration. The public is welcome to attend the event.
FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, September 25
FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, September 26
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
