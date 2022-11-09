Thursday, November 10
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, November 11
VETERANS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, November 12
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, NOVEMBER 13
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, November 14
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PUMPKIN DROP - OPEN UNTIL TONIGHT
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: The Pumpkin Drop offers the community an opportunity to turn old holiday decorations into food for farm animals. plymouthmn.gov
Tuesday, November 15
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, November 16
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Thursday, November 17
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS ‘THE HISTORY OF THE WAYZATA MUNI’
When: 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: This program will explore the history of the Wayzata Muni through the years and the fascinating story of how it originally came to be. For more info, visit wayzatahistoricalsociety.org.
Friday, November 18
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, November 19
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake
Info: An assortment of merchandise vendors, homemade pies and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies available for purchase. The General Store is back with theme baskets available to purchase, special baked goods, unique shopping items and a Christmas ornament tree. Lunch will be available while you shop or to-go. Raffle ($1 ticket). Proceeds from the event will help support charities, both locally and abroad. For more information, call the parish office at 952-473-1247.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, November 20
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.