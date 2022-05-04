Thursday, May 5
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, May 6
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
YOUTH ENGAGEMENT PANEL
When: 4 p.m.
Where: The new Greenway Pavilion (walking distance from Wayzata High School) at 5164 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Wayzata High School student Erin Sitrin will host and moderate a Youth Engagement Panel. The panel will include U.S. House Rep. Dean Phillips, State Senator Ann Johnson Stewart, State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, State Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. The panel will discuss various issues that are important to young people, with a focus on the importance of civic engagement.
Saturday, May 7
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND PRESENTS “COLORS”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth, and livestream on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=LRKxdjEinr4
Info: The Plymouth Concert Band is preparing a repertoire of songs named after different colors. The concert will feature a guest artist Dr. Rachel Haug Root.
Sunday, May 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, May 9
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata. For a livestream, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.
Tuesday, May 10
PANOWAY ON WAYZATA BAY OPEN HOUSE WITH CIVITAS
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/392/Panoway
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Joint meeting with planning commission to review sketch plan of Prudential site and Luedke property. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, May 11
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
WAYZATA STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
Info: Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton will speak on the State of the City, introduce community stakeholders, provide an inside look at development around town and the Panoway Project. This address will be followed by a panel discussion with the Mouton, City Manager Jeff Dahl, Police Chief Marc Schultz and Blake Sandvold, the Chair of the Wayzata Conservancy. To register, visit bit.ly/3vKHyjP.
PLYMOUTH HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The Plymouth Historical Society offers a series of virtual open house events held via Zoom to provide updates about what’s been happening at the museum, discuss themes related to Plymouth and its history and provide time for discussion. To attend, those interested can visit plymouthmnhistoricalsociety.org to register.
Thursday, May 12
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Raising Ollie” by Tom Rademacher. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online meeting is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS THE HISTORY OF LOOKOUT POINT AND HIGHCROFT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: The program, entitled The History of Lookout Point and Highcroft, will explore the early history of Lookout Point, a peninsula on Lake Minnetonka often associated with the Ferndale neighborhood. The program will also include the history of Frank Peavey’s Highcroft Estate and the Highcroft Country Day School, which is currently part of the Blake School.
Friday, May 13
DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE PRESENTS A NIGHT OF COMEDY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event features food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live comedy show featuring Tiffany Norton and Ali Sultan. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase online at plymouthmn.gov/datenight or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.
Saturday, May 14
WAYZATA DIG IT DAY
When: 8:30-11 a.m.
Where: City gardens around Wayzata
Info: Help the city plant gardens around town. Volunteers will gather 8:30 a.m. at Wayzata Public Works for initial instructions and will disperse to their assigned gardens to plant. The city will also offer times the week of May 16 during the day and evening for those who can’t make it to the May 14 planting. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3OCY91C.
WAYZATA SPRING SPLASH
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Panoway Park Plaza, downtown Wayzata
Info: This family friendly event is hosted by the city of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy to highlight the Exploration Camps on the waterfront and many other activities for children and teenagers. For more info, visit wayzatachamber.com/news/panoway-spring-highlights.
