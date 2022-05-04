Thursday, May 5

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, May 6

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT PANEL 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: The new Greenway Pavilion (walking distance from Wayzata High School) at 5164 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: Wayzata High School student Erin Sitrin will host and moderate a Youth Engagement Panel. The panel will include U.S. House Rep. Dean Phillips, State Senator Ann Johnson Stewart, State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, State Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. The panel will discuss various issues that are important to young people, with a focus on the importance of civic engagement.

 

Saturday, May 7

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”

When: 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND PRESENTS “COLORS”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth, and livestream on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=LRKxdjEinr4

Info: The Plymouth Concert Band is preparing a repertoire of songs named after different colors. The concert will feature a guest artist Dr. Rachel Haug Root.

 

Sunday, May 8

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, May 9

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata. For a livestream, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, May 10

PANOWAY ON WAYZATA BAY OPEN HOUSE WITH CIVITAS

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/392/Panoway

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Joint meeting with planning commission to review sketch plan of Prudential site and Luedke property. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov.

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, May 11

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

WAYZATA STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

Info: Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton will speak on the State of the City, introduce community stakeholders, provide an inside look at development around town and the Panoway Project. This address will be followed by a panel discussion with the Mouton, City Manager Jeff Dahl, Police Chief Marc Schultz and Blake Sandvold, the Chair of the Wayzata Conservancy. To register, visit bit.ly/3vKHyjP.

 

PLYMOUTH HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The Plymouth Historical Society offers a series of virtual open house events held via Zoom to provide updates about what’s been happening at the museum, discuss themes related to Plymouth and its history and provide time for discussion. To attend, those interested can visit plymouthmnhistoricalsociety.org to register.

 

Thursday, May 12

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Raising Ollie” by Tom Rademacher. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online meeting is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.

 

WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS THE HISTORY OF LOOKOUT POINT AND HIGHCROFT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: The program, entitled The History of Lookout Point and Highcroft, will explore the early history of Lookout Point, a peninsula on Lake Minnetonka often associated with the Ferndale neighborhood. The program will also include the history of Frank Peavey’s Highcroft Estate and the Highcroft Country Day School, which is currently part of the Blake School.

 

Friday, May 13

DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE PRESENTS A NIGHT OF COMEDY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event features food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live comedy show featuring Tiffany Norton and Ali Sultan. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase online at plymouthmn.gov/datenight or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.

 

Saturday, May 14

WAYZATA DIG IT DAY

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: City gardens around Wayzata

Info: Help the city plant gardens around town. Volunteers will gather 8:30 a.m. at Wayzata Public Works for initial instructions and will disperse to their assigned gardens to plant. The city will also offer times the week of May 16 during the day and evening for those who can’t make it to the May 14 planting. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3OCY91C.

 

WAYZATA SPRING SPLASH

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Panoway Park Plaza, downtown Wayzata

Info: This family friendly event is hosted by the city of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy to highlight the Exploration Camps on the waterfront and many other activities for children and teenagers. For more info, visit wayzatachamber.com/news/panoway-spring-highlights.

