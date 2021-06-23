Thursday, June 24
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
THE CONTINENTAL BALLET
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free. Professional classical ballet performances and outreach programs in the suburban Twin Cities area and throughout Minnesota.
Saturday, June 26
WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH 5K
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Racers, walkers and families are welcome to participate in the event, which supports Music in Plymouth. Registration/information at active.com.
Sunday, June 27
WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Monday, June 28
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Livestream via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live
Wednesday, June 30
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ALI GRAY AND KENNY MCMAHON
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Thursday, July 1
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with decorations for the parade. Children should bring and decorate their bicycles, tricycles and strollers. Patriotic attire is also encouraged. Streamers and balloons will be provided, but participants may also bring their own decorative materials. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic music, led by the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Sunday, July 4
FOURTH OF JULY REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Hosted by Lake Minnetonka Chapter of The Children of the American Revolution. For more information, visit carlakemtka.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.