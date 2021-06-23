Thursday, June 24

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

THE CONTINENTAL BALLET

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free. Professional classical ballet performances and outreach programs in the suburban Twin Cities area and throughout Minnesota. 

 

Saturday, June 26

WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: artexperience.wayzatachamber.com

 

MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH 5K

When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Racers, walkers and families are welcome to participate in the event, which supports Music in Plymouth. Registration/information at active.com.

 

Sunday, June 27

WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: artexperience.wayzatachamber.com

 

Monday, June 28

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Livestream via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Wednesday, June 30

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ALI GRAY AND KENNY MCMAHON

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

Thursday, July 1

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE

When: 10 a.m. to noon 

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with decorations for the parade. Children should bring and decorate their bicycles, tricycles and strollers. Patriotic attire is also encouraged. Streamers and balloons will be provided, but participants may also bring their own decorative materials. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic music, led by the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars.

 

Sunday, July 4

FOURTH OF JULY REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: Hosted by Lake Minnetonka Chapter of The Children of the American Revolution. For more information, visit carlakemtka.org.

