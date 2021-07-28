Thursday, July 29

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

RING OF KERRY

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free live music in the park. Ring of Kerry is a bursting-with-energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. All five musicians sing and play several instruments.

 

Monday, August 2

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH SINGS

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Plymouth will hold auditions for Plymouth Sings, an official event of Minnesota Sings, an amateur vocal competition between cities. Call 763-509-5200 to reserve your audition time. Plymouth Sings Finals take place on Wednesday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilde Performance Center.

 

Tuesday, August 3

WAYZATA’S STATE OF THE CITY AND NIGHT TO UNITE LUNCHEON

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: Wayzata’s Night to Unite kicks off with the annual Night to Unite Luncheon at the Wayzata Country Club. This year, the State of the City will also be included in the program, replacing its own separate luncheon. Wayzata Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz will provide an inside look at the department and highlight the strange, challenging and unique last two years. In addition, Mayor Johanna Mouton will speak on the ever-evolving state of the city and introduce Wayzata’s current city council. The Jim Fish Award will be presented by the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition. All are welcome to attend. Tickets for the luncheon are available to purchase at WayzataChamber.com.

 

NIGHT TO UNITE IN PLYMOUTH

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Plymouth neighborhoods

Info: City of Plymouth officials, police officers and firefighters visit registered Night to Unite block parties to introduce themselves to neighbors and provide public safety information. Deadline to register has passed.

 

PLYMOUTH SINGS

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Plymouth will hold auditions for Plymouth Sings, an official event of Minnesota Sings, an amateur vocal competition between cities. Call 763-509-5200 to reserve your audition time. Plymouth Sings Finals take place on Wednesday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilde Performance Center.

Wednesday, August 4

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - JOYANN PARKER

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

Thursday, August 5

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

KIDS FEST

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Summer carnival and environmental fair. Unlimited wristbands are available for purchase. Wristbands cost $8 if purchased by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, or $10 at the event. To purchase a wristband before the event, purchase online at tinyurl.com/2bwuepdm or call 763-509-5200. Game tickets cost 25 cents each, and games require one to four tickets.

 

Friday, August 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Saturday, August 7

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Sunday, August 8

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments