Thursday, July 15
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
TUXEDO BAND
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free concert event. The Tuxedo Band plays popular music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Friday, July 16
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 17
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
LIVE AT THE HILDE-THE BODEANS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849
Sunday, July 18
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
LIVE AT THE HILDE-OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849
Monday, July 19
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via Zoom (Find link in agenda: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter)
Info: wayzata.org
Tuesday, July 20
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via Zoom (Find link in agenda: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter)
Info: wayzata.org
CONES WITH COPS
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Culver’s, 6175 Quinwood Lane N. (I-494 and Bass Lake Road)
Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.
Wednesday, July 21
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ANTHONY SHORE (ELVIS TRIBUTE)
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.
Thursday, July 22
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA READS WITH LAURIE HERTZEL
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Online event. Visit bit.ly/2VEQPeX to register.
Info: Laurie Hertzel, senior editor for books at the Star Tribune, will discuss some of her A-list titles plus “News to Me,” which chronicles her career beginning as a newsroom clerk in Duluth. This is the annual Wayzata Reads program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayzata Library.
Saturday, July 24
ART EXHIBITION OPENING - A PAINTED LANGUAGE BY ELLEN RICHMAN
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: burnetart.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.