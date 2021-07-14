Thursday, July 15

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

TUXEDO BAND

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free concert event. The Tuxedo Band plays popular music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

 

Friday, July 16

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

Saturday, July 17

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

LIVE AT THE HILDE-THE BODEANS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849

 

Sunday, July 18

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

LIVE AT THE HILDE-OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849

 

Monday, July 19

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via Zoom (Find link in agenda: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter)

Info: wayzata.org

 

Tuesday, July 20

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via Zoom (Find link in agenda: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter)

Info: wayzata.org

 

CONES WITH COPS

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Culver’s, 6175 Quinwood Lane N. (I-494 and Bass Lake Road)

Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.

 

Wednesday, July 21

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ANTHONY SHORE (ELVIS TRIBUTE)

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

Thursday, July 22

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA READS WITH LAURIE HERTZEL

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Online event. Visit bit.ly/2VEQPeX to register.

Info: Laurie Hertzel, senior editor for books at the Star Tribune, will discuss some of her A-list titles plus “News to Me,” which chronicles her career beginning as a newsroom clerk in Duluth. This is the annual Wayzata Reads program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayzata Library.

 

Saturday, July 24

ART EXHIBITION OPENING - A PAINTED LANGUAGE BY ELLEN RICHMAN

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: burnetart.com

