Thursday, July 1

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE

When: 10 a.m. to noon 

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with decorations for the parade. Children should bring and decorate their bicycles, tricycles and strollers. Patriotic attire is also encouraged. Streamers and balloons will be provided, but participants may also bring their own decorative materials. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic music, led by the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars.

 

Sunday, July 4

FOURTH OF JULY REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: Hosted by Lake Minnetonka Chapter of The Children of the American Revolution. For more information, visit carlakemtka.org.

 

Tuesday, July 6

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

CONES WITH COPS

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Culver’s, 4335 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.

 

Wednesday, July 7

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - STARLETT’S WEB

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH

When: 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Plymouth Metrolink will shuttle attendees to the event from two park-and-ride locations at no cost – West Lutheran High School (34th Avenue N. and Fernbrook Lane N.) and Plymouth Creek Elementary School (Vicksburg Lane N. and 41st Avenue N.). Shuttle service runs 6-11:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 8

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

