Thursday, July 1
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with decorations for the parade. Children should bring and decorate their bicycles, tricycles and strollers. Patriotic attire is also encouraged. Streamers and balloons will be provided, but participants may also bring their own decorative materials. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic music, led by the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Sunday, July 4
FOURTH OF JULY REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Hosted by Lake Minnetonka Chapter of The Children of the American Revolution. For more information, visit carlakemtka.org.
Tuesday, July 6
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
CONES WITH COPS
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Culver’s, 4335 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.
Wednesday, July 7
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - STARLETT’S WEB
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH
When: 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Plymouth Metrolink will shuttle attendees to the event from two park-and-ride locations at no cost – West Lutheran High School (34th Avenue N. and Fernbrook Lane N.) and Plymouth Creek Elementary School (Vicksburg Lane N. and 41st Avenue N.). Shuttle service runs 6-11:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
