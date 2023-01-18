Thursday, January 19
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SIGNIFICANT OTHER’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theatre, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office
Friday, January 20
PLYMOUTH VIVA LAS VEGAS
When: 6-9 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - COURTNEY YASMINEH AND HER AMERICANA COWBOY BAND
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
Saturday, January 21
Where: Black Box stage, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Monday, January 23
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.
Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, January 24
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Wednesday, January 25
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Info: lmcd.org
LET JUSTICE ROLL DOWN - A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ABOUT WORKING FOR CHANGE - RACIAL JUSTICE WITH OSHETA MOORE
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/let-justice-roll-down
Thursday, January 26
Friday, January 27
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN
