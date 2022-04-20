Thursday, April 21
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
MEDICATION DROP OFF AND MENTAL HEALTH FORUM
When: Drop-off will take place 5:30-6:45 p.m. outside the main entrance of the church. The mental health forum will take place 7-8:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Community Church’s Mental Health Ministries, Partners in Prevention and the Wayzata Police Department have collaborated to organize a medication drop off and mental health forum. The evening will start with an opportunity for members of the public to drop off their unwanted, unused and expired over-the-counter and prescribed medications There will also be community resources for mental health. The guest speaker for the mental health forum will be William Cope Moyers, vice president of public relations and community affairs for Hazelden Betty Ford. Moyers will read from his first book, “Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption,” with an emphasis on relapse – what it is, what it isn’t and why family and community support is vital. Following his speech, there will be time for discussion, questions and answers.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLUB Y.E.S. AWARDS CEREMONY
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. It’s sponsored by The Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Friday, April 22
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. presentation of awards
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
Saturday, April 23
DISCOVER PLYMOUTH
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: An event that showcases Plymouth and its offerings to the community. The free event will feature local businesses, community groups, nonprofit organizations, representatives from various departments in the city, recreation activities, volunteer opportunities, community services and more.
PLYMOUTH’S STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje will discuss a range of city topics as he recaps Plymouth’s past year and shares news about the city’s economy, successfully completed projects and goals for the coming year. Following the State of the City address, residents can stop by the nearby booth to meet the mayor and city council members at a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
WAYZATA EARTH DAY TREE GIVEAWAY EVENT
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: Info: Celebrate Earth Day with a free tree to plant. The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board in collaboration with Living Lands & Water’s MillionTrees Project will sponsor the free tree giveaway. A short talk about the importance of trees, old growth and planting for future generation will be given by Manuel Jordan, consultant arborist for the city of Wayzata, at 1:15 p.m. in Klapprich Park. There will also be a demonstration of how to plant a bare root tree. People will need to sign up for the type of tree desired. Each child (and adult) can bring home a free tree to plant on their property. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3DGhLwS.
Sunday, April 24
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
Monday, April 25
OPENING - MINNESOTA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY SPRING ART EXHIBITION “SPRING FORTH”
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.
Tuesday, April 26
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: American Rescue Plan Act funds will be discussed. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, April 27
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Thursday, April 28
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, April 29
PLYMOUTH DROP-OFF DAY
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: This year’s Drop-Off Day is set for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Each day will offer collection of different items, so residents should take note of which date best fits their needs. This year’s schedule is as follows: 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 – Only items that are free to dispose/recycle will be collected; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 – Pay items and free items alike will be collected. Visit plymouthmn.gov/dropoff for pricing and a list of accepted items for each day. The event is only available to Plymouth residents – identification is required.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, April 30
PLYMOUTH DROP-OFF DAY
When: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: This year’s Drop-Off Day is set for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Each day will offer collection of different items, so residents should take note of which date best fits their needs. This year’s schedule is as follows: 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 – Only items that are free to dispose/recycle will be collected; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 – Pay items and free items alike will be collected. Visit plymouthmn.gov/dropoff for pricing and a list of accepted items for each day. The event is only available to Plymouth residents and identification is required.
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. It’s sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, May 1
KIDS GARAGE SALE
When: 12-2:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Parents may register to rent a table for children ages 6-13 to sell toys, games and clothes. To register, visit bit.ly/3KDbZP4.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS - SONGS T0 SING YOUR WAY HOME
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Come and join the 75+ member Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus as they present their 31st Spring Concert. This is a free, fun family event that features a variety of music. A free will offering will be taken. To book a performance for your club or group, call 763-473-4404.
