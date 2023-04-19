Thursday, April 20
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH READS LITERARY NIGHT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Plymouth READS announced its 2023 book selection, “Carolina Moonset” by Minnesota author Matt Goldman. Goldman is set to speak at a free event 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Plymouth Community Center. More info: plymouthreads.org.
NEXT CHAPTER - GUEST SPEAKER - DR. MARY JO KREITZER - DIRECTOR OF THE U OF M CENTER FOR SPIRITUALITY AND HEALING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church Sanctuary, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROTARY- JENNI EBERT
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Jenni Ebert, director of Wayzata Community Education, will discuss programs and initiatives between the district and Rotary.
Friday, April 21
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the arts, is set for April 20-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. A partnership of the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, this free event provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art.
MISSION: POSSIBLE - A BENEFIT FOR BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY
When: 7-9 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.)
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: An evening of entertainment, socialization and fundraising for the Blue Water Theatre Company’s general operating fund and special projects. Blue Water is in its 16th year of serving youth in grades 3-12 through theatre arts education and performance opportunities. The benefit will showcase the talents of Blue Water youth, alumni, and friends. For tickets, visit bluewatertheatre.com.
Saturday, April 22
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the arts, is set for April 20-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. A partnership of the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, this free event provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art.
EARTH DAY AT WAYZATA CITY HALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board will host an Earth Day event. This event will include stories for kids, demonstrations, tree information, a raffle, contests and more. Information on the event and all Earth Day activities can be found at wayzata.org/earthday.
Sunday, April 23
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the arts, is set for April 20-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. A partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, this free event provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art.
Monday, April 24
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Tuesday, April 25
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, April 26
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, April 27
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM ‘YELLOW JACKETS: THE STORY OF LAKE MINNETONKA’S STREETCAR BOATS’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, April 28
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, April 29
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, April 30
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
