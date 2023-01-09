The event will be put on by the city’s Parks and Recreation department
Plymouth will be hosting a new event Friday, Jan. 20 put on by the Parks and Recreation department; Viva Las Vegas. This adult-only event for those ages 21 and up will offer guests a night of food, drinks, and authentic casino games.
Plymouth Education and Inclusion Supervisor Paul Pearson helped create this event and shared more information about what it will entail.
“Myself and my fellow recreation supervisor, Katie Yandell, are putting on this event,” he said. “We’ve kind of rebranded. We’ve done the adult-night-out events before, pre-COVID, but it’s along similar lines. We do a lot of family community events, and we’ve gotten requests from attendees, like parents, who would love to kind of do their own adult event.”
“We’ve done comedians in the past, we’ve done a stage hypnotist, but we thought this was kind of unique, that not a lot of cities do, so we decided to go the Las Vegas route,” Pearson said.
This event will indeed provide guests with a unique opportunity, as Pearson shared that the city will be renting “authentic, Vegas-style” game tables from Minneapolis Casino and Poker Rental. Games include blackjack, poker, beat the house, red dog, and more.
“The table games are staffed with professional dealers,” Pearson said. “Those dealers will help explain the rules, so if people don’t know how to play the games, there’s no problem there.”
Plymouth-area businesses have donated prizes to be given away in a raffle at the end of the night.
Pearson explained how the night will work. With the cost of their ticket, guests will receive about “$1,000” in chips to play the table games. At the end of the night, the remaining or earned chips will be traded for raffle tickets for the various prizes available.
“We’ll do a fishbowl-style raffle, meaning there will be a bowl next to each prize, so (guests) can choose to put all their tickets toward one prize if they really like that prize, or spread them out,” Pearson said.
In addition to the gambling features of the night, appetizers and drinks will be available, a cash bar will be present for an additional charge, and live music will be performed by Tim Patrick.
While the event is put on by the City of Plymouth, Pearson said that everyone is welcome to attend, not just Plymouth residents.
For those with young children, he said there will also be childcare services available.
“If you have kids ages five to 11, it’s $20 per child for that. We’ll have it staffed, they’ll get a pizza dinner, they’ll be able to play at our new indoor playground, we’ll have games and crafts and movies. So if you do have kids, you’re definitely welcome to still come, and we’ll babysit,” Pearson said.
This unique event has been a long time coming for Plymouth Parks and Recreation.
“Originally it was scheduled for last January at this time, but we were still dealing with COVID with the Omicron variant, so we canceled then,” Pearson said. “And then in the fall, we had something else come up, I can’t remember exactly what it was, but we rescheduled again. So hopefully the third time’s the charm.”
Tickets for this event will be $30, and can be purchased at plymouthmn.gov/vivalasvegas, or from the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
