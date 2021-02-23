Plymouth study of City Center shows a vision for creating a downtown feel

For the past year, Plymouth city officials have worked with consultants on a study, known as City Center 2.0, to provide a renewed vision for the city’s central commerce district.
Located a mile west of Interstate 494 on Highway 55, City Center was first introduced in 1996 and designed to bring people together in a central location.
With about 140 acres, it consists office, medical, retail, restaurant and government uses surrounded by a natural environment, including the Hilde Performance Center.
“We love what’s there, but we want more, and we want people there for a longer period of time,” said Danette Parr, the city’s economic development director.
The goal of City Center 2.0 is to provide a map for how to attract new investment to City Center, create an enhanced sense of place and cultivate a financially successful, visually appealing mixed-use suburban development.
The process included community engagement, analysis of market trends and ideas on cultivating a sense of place in an urban environment.
At this point, it’s a study, not a plan, Parr explained, adding that it was an opportunity to look at the current state of the market, how people navigate City Center and any potential for housing or other uses.
It was also an opportunity to see what’s been successful in other places, she said.
Additionally, the study gave a sense of what people’s thoughts are and what they would like to see City Center become in the future.
“We got a lot of great public input,” she said.
More than 2,400 people participated in the public engagement activities that included an interactive website, two online surveys, a FlashVote and conversations with council members, property owners, business owners and developers.
The theme of the feedback was for City Center to be more like a walkable gathering place for families, similar to a main street or downtown area, with green public spaces and opportunities for eating and entertainment.
People also expressed concern about the quality and safety of walking and bicycling in City Center.
According to the results, many respondents mentioned they have to leave Plymouth for the type of dining and entertainment they want, but expressed a desire to be able to stay in Plymouth for these activities and see City Center as an opportunity for that to happen.
A desire for more affordable, local, family-friendly restaurants that are not chains or fast-food restaurants was by far the most frequent comment.
Nicole Chose, of The Foursome and Boundary Clothing, said they would “love to see improvements to make the City Center more pedestrian-friendly, so people could safely walk throughout the area and enjoy a multi-faceted experience.”
Chose also suggested more specialty dining to complement locally owned stores that would attract people to come for an outing, not just a one-stop errand.
“It would be great to see couples or families making this a destination to shop, walk to a nice dinner and then catch a movie,” she said.
The feedback that stood out to Parr was the level of interest in the City Center and better ways to navigate the area.
She was also surprised that some residents didn’t necessarily know where City Center was located.
“It doesn’t have an identity as City Center ... but it’s the closest thing we will get to as a downtown,” Parr said, which provides some opportunity there as well. “It really is an awesome area, but it could be even more.”
Some recommendations from the consultants were designing streets that accommodate all modes of transportation from cars and buses to foot and bike traffic. Also recommended was creating a new green space that acts as an outdoor gathering destination and spillover seating for existing and new restaurants.
The next step in the process is to determine what needs to take place for those ideas to become reality, keeping in mind that the process will be development-driven, Parr noted.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, the City Council directed staff members to review ordinances and guidelines that would better allow for further redevelopment in the center. This includes ensuring the plan’s recommendations don’t conflict with the 2040 comprehensive plan.
More information on the study can be found at plymouthmn.gov-departments-community-development.
