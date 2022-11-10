Veronica Albee plays Carmela in “Carmela Full of Wishes”
Plymouth resident and Providence Academy student Veronica Albee is currently making her Children’s Theater Company debut in the show “Carmela Full of Wishes.”
According to a press release, this show is an adaptation of a book written by Matt de la Peña. The show “follows young birthday girl Carmela as she explores a newly-widened world: She’s finally old enough to tag along with her brother as he runs errands.”
The show is “a story told from a Latine lens, written for everyone,” according to director Tatyana-Marie Carlo.
Albee, who is an eighth grader at Providence Academy in Plymouth, plays Carmela in the production. No stranger to the theater, Albee has been participating in shows since she was a young girl.
“I had my first chance to be in a theater production when I was really young,” she shared. “I remember being able to have a small part in my oldest sister’s school play, ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ I played a young Audrey and I was also a bud on a plant!”
Since then, Albee has starred in several increasingly larger shows, including “Iron Hearted Violet” and “Elf The Musical, Jr.” with the Stages Theatre Company, as well as the Minnesota Opera’s “Carmen”.
“My love for the theater grew as I got older,” she added. “I participated in some local community theater workshops and I also loved doing summer theater camp at Providence Academy.”
She shared what the show means to her, as well as her thoughts on what it means to the larger community.
“I feel so honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Carmela,” Albee shared. “This show is very important because it sends the message of never giving up on your dreams and wishes even when life is hard. It is also important because it is a reminder that despite differences in race and culture, all of us share the same love for family.”
When asked about her favorite part of the show, Albee responded, “I think my favorite thing about the show is that it lets people who come to see it experience Latin culture. You can hear the beautiful music, language, and feel the sense of community Carmela has around her.”
Albee was sure to acknowledge everyone else involved in the show as well.
“The team that works at the Children’s Theater Company and the cast and crew have been so supportive. I am learning so much from them and having so much fun,” she said.
Since being cast in the show, Albee said many community members have shared with her the memories they have of attending the Children’s Theater, either when they were young or with their children or grandchildren.
“It’s really nice to think that the show I am in could be someone’s family memory when they are older,” Albee said.
“Carmela Full of Wishes” is currently playing at the Children’s Theater. The show opened on Oct. 22, and will run until Dec. 4. The show is an hour long, without intermission, and it’s appropriate for everyone ages 5 and older. More information can be found at www.childrenstheatre.org.
Albee shared her thoughts on the importance of theater, saying, “I encourage more young people who think they might be interested in theater to consider trying out for future performances at CTC. I also encourage parents to introduce their children to the theater. All of the performances I have been a part of have taught me lessons I use in everyday life.”
