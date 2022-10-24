Residents and staff of Trillium Woods gather to participate in their community version of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s around their campus.
Submitted Photo
a227nwAlzheimer'sWalk2.jpg
Two of the winners from the Trillium Woods Alzheimer’s Awareness Silent Auction.
Submitted Photo
a227nwAlzheimer'sWalk3.jpg
Two participants in the Parks’ Place version of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Submitted Photo
a227nwAlzheimer'sWalk4.jpg
The Parks’ Place event featured live music for the first time.
Submitted Photo
Two centers held fundraisers and walks
Each September marks World Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and in the U.S. November marks National Alzheimer’s Awareness month. So it’s a time of year when many fundraisers and public information sources come together to spread knowledge about memory loss illnesses and raise funding for researching them.
Both Trillium Woods and Parks’ Place Memory Care, two senior centers in Plymouth, recently held walks to raise funds and spread knowledge about memory-related illness.
Trillium Woods
Trillium Woods held a walk and fundraiser the week of Sept. 18 to raise funding for the Alzheimer’s Association. The event featured a walk around the Trillium Woods campus and a silent auction.
Tom Cancelmo, CEO at BTC Marketing, on behalf of Trillium Woods, shared “We are thrilled to report that we raised more than $6,000 at our silent auction to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.”
He added that Trillium Woods is “well over our goal of $10,000 for the year” for the Alzheimer’s Association as well.
Parks’ Place
At Parks’ Place, a similar walk and fundraiser was held around the campus to spread awareness of memory loss and care.
According to a press release, the founder of Parks’ Place Karen Parks said, “Every September, The Alzheimer’s Association hosts a Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser at Target Field in Minneapolis. The reality is that it is difficult, if not impossible, for our residents to go downtown Minneapolis and participate. We thought it would be fun to host our own ‘Walk’ at Parks’ Place so that our residents could participate with their families and friends.”
According to the release, this is the second annual walk at Parks’ Place, and this year featured live music for the first time. The event also included a short course around the campus with “fun stops along the way”, including information about memory care and illness, as well as giveaways.
