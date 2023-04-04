Bill HF 2627 would work to put solar panels on otherwise unusable closed landfills
With arguably one of the busiest years in recent history, the 93rd Minnesota Legislature’s elected officials of all political beliefs and backgrounds are trying to effect change as they see best fit. House District 42A Re. Ned Carroll (DFL-Plymouth) is no exception, and among the other actions he’s taking, an opportunity to resurrect a unique bill presented itself.
House bill HF 2627 section 1.a. reads “$5,000,000 in fiscal year 2024 is appropriated from the general fund to the commissioner of management and budget to retire general obligation bonds associated with closed landfills to locate solar projects at closed landfill facilities.”
According to a press release, this bill has the potential to “transform over 4,500 acres of otherwise unusable land into 950 megawatts of solar, or enough to power 100,000 Minnesota homes.”
The bill is not solely being presented by Carroll, as Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) of District 45B, Rep. Robert Bierman (DFL-Apple Valley) of District 56A, Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) of District 46A, and Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) of District 46B are also credited authors, according to the Minnesota House’s website.
At the bill presentation, Executive Director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industry Association Logan O’Grady said, “Solar like this strengthens our grid and makes it more efficient, lowering distribution needs and reducing transmission loss, more resilient, to extreme weather events, and more secure, reducing reliance on singular, localized power plants. And it will help meet our clean energy needs.”
O’Grady added, “You’re not doing anything economically with this land as it already exists. So the opportunity here is to raise the economic use of otherwise unusable land.”
Carroll elaborated on exactly what this will entail and why he chose to resurrect this bill.
“I think it just makes a lot of sense. These landfills are closed,” Carroll said. “They’re not being productive. And so, we might as well take advantage of the space and put solar panels on them. It’s that simple.
“It gets complicated in that, oftentimes, these landfills are financed by bonds, including the closing process, and so these bonds will have restrictions on them in terms of [development]. I suspect that’s for safety reasons, they don’t want development on landfills because soils are not stable enough to support development on them. But, you know, solar panels are not heavy development, so [landfills] can accommodate it.”
Carroll explained the origin of the bill, saying, “There was a Legislative Commission study a couple years back recommending this. So that’s what the bill is about, following up on that recommendation.”
The previous attempt to pass this bill, according to Carroll, was not completed in the required two-year period, resulting in the bill “dying.”
“This is a resurrected bill from before, and I was asked by the chair if I would carry it, and I was more than happy to,” Carroll said.
The bill was not wholeheartedly embraced upon presentation, however. Rep. Chris Swedzinski (R-Ghent) of District 15A asked several questions about the logistics of executing this bill.
“Will there be any recuperation of the funds, essentially the profits, that are gathered by developing [solar farms] over the top of [landfills]?” he asked.
O’Grady clarified, “As we know, a great portion of the Community Solar Garden Program is that [the funding] is credited to the people that sign up for the solar garden in that specific area. So those people will be receiving a bill credit for that.”
Swedzinski also asked about the cost of the proposed project, questioning if the funds listed in the bill would even cover the cost of building the solar farms, but instead just paying off the bonds on closed landfill sites.
“There are two purposes to this bill. The first is to pay off outstanding general obligation bonds that’s precluding development like this on this land because you cannot put revenue generating systems on public land encumbered by G.O. bonds,” O’Grady responded. “The other purpose of the bill would be to provide up-front grant money for solar installations. As we know, the price of solar has dropped over the last decade, but the initial capital costs often is a challenge, especially to local units of government.”
Finally, Swedzinski asked if the author or testifiers of the bill would consider “the disallowance of layering different programs” of funding towards this solar project, naming the Community Solar Program’s already proposed expansion along with grants, in an effort towards “responsibility to ratepayers and taxpayers.”
Carroll responded to this, saying “You raise a point, I’d be happy to have continued discussions with you,” for which Swedzinski thanked him.
After the presentation, the bill was voted to proceed to the Capital Investment Committee for re-referral. Carroll clarified that if bill HF 2627 doesn’t ultimately pass this time around, he will “continue pushing for it next year.”
“Climate change is real and happening, and I don’t think there’s any debate about that. We’ve got to do everything we can, whether it’s small or big,” Carroll said.
Carroll noted his frustration with the former Plymouth City Council’s vote against the GreenStep Cities program in a 4-3 vote when he was a member, and shared his gratitude to have a chance to affect more widespread change in the Minnesota Legislature.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to serve at the state level. I was more than happy to run for reelection on the [Plymouth] City Council, but redistricting created this opportunity for the legislative seat,” he said.
“I wanted to do more about the environment and climate than I was able to do on the City Council. However, there’s plenty that can be done at the local level,” he continued. “I wanted to carry my passion for [environmental protection] to the Legislature, that’s why I requested specifically to be on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee.”
Carroll shared his desire to serve his constituents, regardless of political orientation.
“I’m not agenda-driven,” he concluded. “I just want to serve. It might sound corny, but that’s what motivates me.
“I love this stuff, I love policy. The politics is a necessary end to it, and I’m not a big fan of that. I just want to contribute to our city, our country, our state, I want to make it better.”
