District 42A Rep. Ned Carroll (DFL-Plymouth) presents bill HF 2627 at the Minnesota Legislature.

Bill HF 2627 would work to put solar panels on otherwise unusable closed landfills

With arguably one of the busiest years in recent history, the 93rd Minnesota Legislature’s elected officials of all political beliefs and backgrounds are trying to effect change as they see best fit. House District 42A Re. Ned Carroll (DFL-Plymouth) is no exception, and among the other actions he’s taking, an opportunity to resurrect a unique bill presented itself.

