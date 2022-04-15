Art showcase will run April 22-24, with juried work on display through May 14
Plymouth’s Primavera art showcase, which was canceled in 2020 and hosted in a hybrid virtual format last year, will return as a full in-person event April 22-24.
The annual event, a partnership between the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, invites the public to view and celebrate fine art at the newly expanded Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
“We’re excited to share this with the community,” said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for the city of Plymouth.
The celebration of art will feature original juried artwork by local Plymouth and metro area artists as well as artwork by Plymouth area high school students. The works will be featured in the art gallery and nearby classrooms at the community center.
“We do have some [artists] apply and participate who are from the surrounding metro. ... But I would say a lot of the artists are Plymouth artists, which makes it even more exciting this year that we’ve got a really great group of talented artists right here in our community,” Fram said.
This year will mark the first time that Primavera is hosted in the brand new art gallery in the active wing that was built as part of the Plymouth Community Center expansion. Among the people who were part of the effort to include an art gallery in the new wing was Plymouth Arts Council President Tom Freund.
“The reason I joined the Arts Council was because I wanted to see us get a gallery in Plymouth, and I’m delighted that we have one,” he said.
Freund, along with the rest of the board, helped choose the approximately 60 art pieces that will be displayed in this year’s Primavera showcase. The selected works cover a variety of mediums, from photography to oil paintings to sculptures.
Primavera will run 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (with a presentation of awards 6:30 p.m.) Friday, April 22; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
Juried artwork will remain on display in the art gallery and be available for public viewing through May 14. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Freund said this year’s event will feature fewer pieces than past years due to the limited space in the gallery.
“Eventually, when the whole buildings opens up, we’ll be able to expand to other areas of the building,” he said.
According to event organizers, this year’s “Spread Your Wings” theme is meant to encourage artists and visitors alike to think creatively, explore art appreciation and try something new and artistic.
For more information about the event, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.