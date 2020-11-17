The Plymouth Arts Fair is set to go virtual this year with artists displaying, demonstrating and selling their products online at plymouthmn.gov/artsfair from Friday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Dec. 11.
“Plymouth Arts Fair has always been a fantastic place to do a little holiday shopping,” said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for the city. “This year’s virtual event will allow the community to browse artwork online and purchase unique, handmade items directly from the artists. It’s a great way to find creative gifts for family and friends – and support local artisans.”
The virtual fair will feature items such as acrylic canvases and paintings, photography and framed prints, handmade hats, scarves and handbags, necklaces, rings and other jewelry, cards and journals, soaps and body balms, pine needle baskets, art magnets, reusable totes, handmade wood décor and furniture and children’s picture books.
Also included on the virtual Plymouth Arts Fair page is an Artist Talk section that spotlights artists who discuss the behind-the-scenes processes that go into creating their crafts. Featured mediums include photography, watercolor, acrylic paints and mixed media.
Community members can join artists via Zoom for discussions about their work, creative processes and demonstrations. The artist talks are free of charge, but participants should pre-register to get the Zoom link.
One of the artists featuring her work will be Wayzata High School sophomore Annabelle Winkel, creator of ellebanna, which is Annabelle backward.
She makes one-of-a-kind tie bags from men’s neckties and button pendant necklaces from designer suits.
“I have always loved to be creative and now, with more time on my hands since March, I have started seeing how I can be more creative in ways to upcycle ties, and business clothing,” she said. This then led her to make bags and necklaces.
“Another thing is that I hand-pick all the fabrics for the bags based on what makes me happy, and I hope the happiness carries on to the future owner of the bag,” she said. “My favorite part of my work is that things that would have been destined for the trash now have a new purpose in life.”
Connie Ryks of Plymouth will also have her pine needle baskets for sale. Ryks incorporates agates and objects of nature in her work.
She began with traditional basketry in the 1980s which evolved into pine-needle basketry in the 1990s.
“It combines my love of gathering, weaving and Native American culture,” she said.
For more details and the schedule, visit plymouthmn.gov/artsfair.
