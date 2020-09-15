After seeing her own life transformation from time spent with a spiritual director, Kami Pohl of Plymouth “sensed the nudge” to train as a spiritual director and invites the community to a free online workshop Tuesday, Sept. 29.
“I longed for my spiritual journey to be woven into the way I lived each day,” Pohl said. “I needed help to figure out how to pick up my life, change my perspective and move forward with God.”
She met with a spiritual director “who provided a place to unpack and examine her life with God,” she said.
“Having someone else listen deeply was like having a mirror held up as I was speaking so that I might hear and notice God speaking to me through the wisdom of my own voice,” said Pohl.
Pohl will co-lead “Attentive Companions: Spiritual Direction and the Journey with God” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. The session is offered through Zoom by the Benedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery in Maplewood. A freewill offering will be accepted.
“It is geared to anyone wanting to notice and talk about their experience of God’s presence in their lives, especially as they cope with the ups and downs of this COVID pandemic,” Pohl said. “A spiritual director can create a safe, non-judgmental place where they can talk about deep spiritual issues, share insights and be encouraged to explore their own inner wisdom.”
Pohl was inspired to become a spiritual director in 2012, training at the Franciscan Spirituality Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
“I love listening deeply to people, hearing their stories of how they experience God in their daily lives, and asking questions that sometimes help them say out loud just what they needed to hear to help them keep moving forward in their lives,” she said.
Pohl is also the director of community engagement at Messiah Church in Plymouth, where she helped organize a food shelf, began a partnership with Oakwood Elementary School and formed a book group focused on anti-racism.
“I’m always looking for relational ways for our congregation to engage with our community – to help us get outside our doors and put loving our neighbors into practice,” Pohl said.
The food shelf, Totes for Hope, is located near the Bloom Early Learning and Child Care office at the church and is available to anyone who needs it.
“We started with the goal of helping minimize food insecurity for our neighbors during the summer. We realized that the need was there all year long,” she said.
Pohl also has a master’s degree in human resource development with experience in teaching, organizational development and training.
She and her husband, John, and their family have lived in Plymouth for 15 years.
For more information on the session, go to benedictine.org and click “Events & Registration,” call 651-777-7251 or email: info@benedictinecenter.org.
