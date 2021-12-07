Plymouth resident Maxine Phillips celebrated her 100th birthday on Thanksgiving surrounded by her family.
She was joined by a special guest Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, who stopped by to read the proclamation naming Nov. 25, 2021 as “Maxine Phillips Day” in Plymouth.
“She’s been a true blessing to her family and friends and I feel very fortunate to have her with us all these decades,” Barb Rasmussen said of her mother.
When asked what’s the secret to living a long and healthy life, Phillips cited three primary factors - lifestyle, faith, and good genes (three of her five brothers lived into their 90s).
At 100, Phillips is fortunate to still be living independently in an apartment – complete with her own dishwasher, an important amenity since she doesn’t like doing dishes.
Prior to moving into SummerWood, a Presbyterian Homes & Services senior living community in Plymouth, Phillips lived with her daughter and son-in-law Barb and Mark Rasmussen in Plymouth, where she spent 13 months during the pandemic.
Phillips said they were “gracious” to transition her from a senior living community in Colorado at the start of the pandemic, which ultimately prevented her from the loneliness experienced by many seniors during the lock-downs.
Phillips spent 78 years of her life in Nebraska, where she grew up and raised a family.
Born Nov. 25, 1921, in Litchfield, NE, Phillips shared that her century on this earth has brought some hardships, though God has blessed her with strength along the way.
“Life has not always been easy, as is true for everyone,” she said.
After high school, Phillips attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and married her college sweetheart Harold Alexis.
Five months after their daughter, Tommie, was born, Harold Alexis was killed during World War II while serving as a lieutenant in the US Army in Italy for only two months.
“He and many were sent as replacements since casualties were terribly high,” she said.
Phillips fondly shared how he wanted their first child - whether a boy or a girl - to be named Tommie, in admiration of Phillip’s nickname which derived from her maiden name, Thompson.
“It was a very hard time,” she said, but her faith kept her strong.
“God has been so good to me,” providing strength to be more prepared to withstand further hardships in life, she said.
After his death, she went back to college and received “big satisfaction” upon completing her degree in business administration in 1946, an important component for living independently as a widow, she said.
She began working at Veterans Administration to support her daughter, which is also where she met her second husband, Edward Phillips, a World War II veteran and retired captain in the Army.
After moving to Omaha, they welcomed their second daughter, Barb.
In her late 70s, she moved to the Twin Cities to be close to Edward’s family for his dementia care.
After he died in 2001, she moved to Colorado to be near her daughter Tommie, spending 20 years there before moving back to Minnesota in 2020.
At 100, Phillips said she is “blessed to still have so much family,” she said.
Along with her two daughters, Phillips has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Each of the five generations were in attendance at her recent party, which they commemorated with a photograph.
Looking back throughout the century, Phillips recalled the invention of the radio, a purchase her family first made when she was about 7 years old.
“It wasn’t until my second marriage when we got a TV,” she said, noting her daughter, Tommie, would go over to the neighbor’s house to watch episodes of “I Love Lucy.”
“Technology is something that I marvel at,” said Phillip, who is now using Facetime on her own iPad and sending emails to stay in touch with others.
In addition to her faith, Phillips credits a healthy lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular exercise.
“I’ve always been a walker,” she said.
She also still cooks and loves to bake, noting a common request has been her cinnamon rolls, which everyone received at her recent party.
Phillips is also well-traveled, having been to all 50 states and traveled throughout Europe and Scandinavia.
To this day she remains active - both physically and mentally - participating in exercise classes and playing bridge and cribbage. She also attends Bible study and book club. She also enjoys her nightly dose of “Jeopardy,” but prefers reading over watching television.
While Phillip’s birthday has landed on Thanksgiving Day in the past, it was extra special that her 100th birthday would land on the day set aside for giving thanks. It was also a day that brought 28 family members together to celebrate.
She also had a few surprise birthday surprises, including a video birthday wish from her favorite news anchors at WCCO, and a proclamation declaring it “Maxine Phillips Day” in Plymouth.
“You can see my life is full,” she said.
