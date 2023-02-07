Plymouth resident earns 2023 YoungArts National Finalist title

Catrielle Barnett is the only student in Minnesota to achieve this

It is safe to say high school senior Catrielle Barnett is “stitching” together a bright future for herself, one garment at a time. A Plymouth resident, Barnett was recently chosen as a 2023 YoungArts National Finalist, making her not just the only student to do so in her city, but in the entire state of Minnesota as well.

