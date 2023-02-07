Plymouth resident earns 2023 YoungArts National Finalist title
Catrielle Barnett was recently chosen as a 2023 YoungArts National Finalist.
Barnett’s piece titled ‘All Stirred Up’.
Barnett’s piece titled ‘First Flame’.
Barnett’s piece titled ‘Silent Killer’.
Catrielle Barnett is the only student in Minnesota to achieve this
It is safe to say high school senior Catrielle Barnett is “stitching” together a bright future for herself, one garment at a time. A Plymouth resident, Barnett was recently chosen as a 2023 YoungArts National Finalist, making her not just the only student to do so in her city, but in the entire state of Minnesota as well.
Barnett is a visual arts student at Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley, the only residential arts high school in the state. Her primary interests in the arts include sculpture and sewing, the latter of which brought her to YoungArts.
“I’ve been sewing since I was 8 years old,” Barnett said, adding that her mother was the first person to teach her how. After years of practicing and taking sewing classes, Barnett found herself at Perpich, where school and art could become one collective thing.
“A couple of my classes, they kind of introduced me to the idea of working with alternative materials, so that’s what my whole collection was about when I submitted to YoungArts,” she said, sharing that her pieces include materials such as egg cartons, records, stir sticks, books, and more.
“My collection specifically for YoungArts was inspired by societal change, and ‘How can we think about our feelings and emotions and express those in our world that we live in today?’,” Barnett explained.
She shared how one of her pieces, made with parts of egg cartons, exemplifies this idea. “That piece is titled “Soundproof Scream”, so it’s kind of the idea that you can encapsulate yourself in your own feelings. So, a lot of my work deals with concepts, and then from there branch off into ‘What materials can I manipulate or create to use to best express this?’ I knew I wanted to use egg cartons, because sometimes people can use them to soundproof rooms, so that was the inspiration for the alternative material,” she said.
While Barnett just recently saw the payoff for all her work on this and seven other pieces, she explained that preparing her entries for the YoungArts competition was a long process, and hard work indeed. “I actually started working on the collection before I came to school, but most of the pieces, like six out of the eight pieces I created, were when I was at school. It was kind of a hustle this fall,” she said, laughing.
Barnett shared that she submitted her YoungArts entries in October, and described what it was like finding out that her pieces were accepted in late November.
“I was in my painting class, and I remember someone from the front desk came and got me. I literally started shaking, because I knew that if they got me, that was probably because I got to the finals,” she explained. “I got on the phone, I was in the front office, and our principal came in, and I started jumping up and down and I was kind of crying.”
“I’ve been applying to young arts since I was in ninth grade,” she added. “So to actually get to this level has been crazy exciting.”
According to a press release about the competition, “YoungArts applicants are between the ages of 15–18, or in grades 10–12, and each of the winners demonstrate outstanding artistic achievement in the visual, literary, or performing arts. YoungArts winners, who represent the top 11% of applicants, are further eligible for exclusive opportunities, including nomination as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.”
Being a YoungArts Finalist, Barnett was invited to spend a week in Miami in early January for National YoungArts Week. She explained the event, saying, “Eight of us designers were given challenges, and we worked in these master classes. Basically, it was one of the judges or an additional person they brought in, and those people would give us prompts or be our teacher. We had, usually, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.”
Barnett explained that each day would end with a gallery presentation at the New World Center in Miami Beach, the last night of which she got to present her own pieces and answer attendees’ questions.
“Before coming to Perpich I never had an art community, so I’m still getting used to the idea of, people are actually going to ask me about my work and be interested in it, and not just pretend to be interested in it,” she laughed. “That genuine excitement over my work has been really supporting this past year.”
After attending this week-long event, Barnett was invited to apply for the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts title, a prestigious award that she further explained.
“Out of the eight of us that went [to YoungArts] for design, there was only six of us who were nominated to apply. And then from the people who apply, there’s two that are awarded. And I think we find out sometime at the end of May.”
While being a YoungArts Finalist and in the running to be a Presidential Scholar is a big honor, Barnett has no plans to slow down and take a break yet.
“I have a couple pieces that are actually going to be a part of Minnesota Fashion Week,” she shared.
After this, Barnett said she is choosing between two colleges to attend. “I’m going to major in apparel design or fashion, and then my minor is most likely going to be photography or styling. I want to go on to get my master’s and my PHD because I’ve always had a passion for teaching, and I really want to teach at a university level,” she said.
“I also want to be an exhibiting artist, and have the opportunity to connect with art galleries, and even show my work in fashion shows,” Barnett added.
It would seem, with these achievements and clear goals for the future, Barnett is setting herself up for “sew” much success.
