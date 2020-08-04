The city of Plymouth received $5.9 million, or $75.34 per capita, in federal CARES Act funding to assist with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Some of the designated uses will be covering approximately $500,000 in salary costs related to COVID-19, including seasonal furloughs and shift rotation schedules designed to minimize contact and exposure; an estimated $2 million will be spent on improvements to services and infrastructure.
Planned projects include items such as IT security tools to manage remote access, computer hardware for remote work, facilities improvements like touch-less faucets, automatic doors, and cleaning equipment.
Parks and Forestry will also be installing additional structures (bleachers, shelters) to provide social distancing opportunities. Approximately $30,000 will be spent on supplies and equipment to provide additional safety measures for election judges and voters at the primary and general elections.
The city may also be able to use funds to offset the $554,000 in program and rental refunds that were given due to facility closures.
The city will also use $1 million in CARES Act funding to create a small business emergency assistance program to eligible local small businesses within Plymouth that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will provide grants up to $10,000 to assist local businesses with expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, utilities, current payroll obligations, accounts payable, and costs associated with reopening, such as necessary personal protective equipment.
Some of the eligibility requirements are that it must be a for-profit business with under $1 million in gross annual revenue and must be locally operated with a physical address in Plymouth. Corporate chains that are not owned by a Plymouth resident are excluded.
According to Plymouth Economic Development Director Danette Parr, the city will begin taking applications by the second week of September.
After a two-week application acceptance period, all eligible applicants would be entered into a random lottery selection process conducted by a third-party organization.
Awarded businesses will then be notified and given two weeks to submit necessary documentation to fulfill grant requirements.
Within 90 days of awarding grants, audits would be done on 10% of the businesses to assure compliance of eligible expenses.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
