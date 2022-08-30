The city won a federal grant to improve areas along Highway 55
On August 11, the city of Plymouth received a grant worth $15 million from the federal government to make improvements along Highway 55.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Biden-Harris administration has authorized a total of $99.4 million to be spread across six projects in the state of Minnesota to “modernize transportation and make it more affordable, increase safety, and strengthen supply chains.”
This project is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) infrastructure program. “The project is centered around the Station 73 Transit Center at the intersection of Highway 55, County Road 73, and South Shore Drive,” Plymouth Public Works Director Michael Thompson said. “Highway 55 is a limited-access highway that serves general purpose traffic including motorists, freight, and transit. County Road 73 is an arterial road. South Shore Drive is a local minor collector road”.
He added that this project will improve transportation for all types of commuters, including cars, bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit users.
Currently, the roadways in this area pose safety hazards to commuters, Thompson said.
“There is no direct or safe route for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross Highway 55 to access city parks, regional trail systems, the Station 73 Transit Facility, and nearby businesses,” Thompson said. “The current roadway configuration and transit facility location require buses to make additional turning movements, slowing transit service, and reducing speed and reliability.”
Thompson shared that the grant money will be used to repave 0.2 miles of Highway 55 near the project site, add two new in-line bus platforms on Highway 55, and create one mile of multi-use paths (including an underpass under Highway 55 connecting Eagle Lake and Bryant Lake Regional Trail). It will also pay for a roundabout at the South Shore Drive and 10 Avenue North intersection, realigning 0.2 miles of County Road 73, and improving stormwater infrastructure in the area.
It will also be used to implement “mobility hub upgrades, including wayfinding, a bike fix-it station, e-bike/e-scooter charging area, and dedicated area for rideshare/ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off at Station 73”, Thompson said.
The press release explained how this project was picked for grant funding.
“Projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity,” the release stated. “The Department [of Transportation] considered how projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, and support racial equity and economic growth – especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.”
Plymouth’s increasing population over the years has increased the need for this infrastructure improvement, and according to Thompson, this project has been a long time in the making.
“The realignment of County 73 was studied a couple decades ago by Hennepin County (but never moved forward),” he said, “and the City Council had listed improvements in this area as a non-funded priority at least two years ago.”
Now that the project has finally been approved and funded, Thompson shared that construction will likely occur in phases, beginning in 2023 and continuing through 2026.
Other projects that received funding through RAISE includes the West Superior Street Active Transportation Corridor in Duluth; Lake Street Multimodal Improvements to Enhance BRT in Minneapolis; Hwy 197 (Paul Bunyan Drive) Safety and Mobility Improvement Project; 6th Street Bridge Construction Project in Rochester; and the Big Woods Transit Facility Construction.
