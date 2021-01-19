Plymouth READS has announced its 2021 book selection, “This Tender Land” by Minnesota author William Kent Krueger, that is “exceedingly reminiscent of Mark Twain’s writings,” said Louann Swenson, Plymouth READS committee chair.
This is the 12th year of Plymouth READS, hosted by the Friends of the Plymouth Library, which seeks to spark conversation, build community and foster learning and discovery in the community by rallying readers around a single book– traditionally by a Minnesota author.
“William Kent Krueger is a Minnesota treasure,” said Swenson. “We are so fortunate to have so many wonderful writers in Minnesota.”
“This Tender Land” is a historical fiction novel set during the Great Depression.
The story begins at the Lincoln Indian Training School in southwestern Minnesota, which is described as “a pitiless place where American Indian children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be assimilated.”
Krueger’s inspiration came from the Pipestone Indian Training School, one of many boarding schools in late-nineteenth-century and early-twentieth-century America that aimed to assimilate Indian youth into mainstream American culture.
In the book, the Lincoln Indian Training School is home to harmonica-playing Odie O’Banion, a lively orphan boy whose exploits constantly earn him the superintendent’s wrath, according to the book’s synopsis.
After a particularly harrowing incident, Odie and his brother Albert are forced to flee for their lives along with their best friend Mose, a mute young man of Native heritage. They also take with them a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy, who is inclined to visions of the future. Together, they steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi in search of a place to call home.
“It’s an adventure story with social justice implications,” Swenson described. And, while the circumstances are sad, “the story itself is a fun read.”
For the author, the book was also fun to write.
“It’s been such a joy to write the tale of Odie O’Banion and the other Vagabonds on their great river odyssey in the summer of 1932,” Krueger wrote in a letter to readers. “I’ve poured the best of myself into this story and I invite you to experience all of its remarkable twists and turns. As Odie says in the very beginning, ‘Open yourself to every possibility, for there is nothing your heart can imagine that is not so.’”
The book will also make for great discussion.
“I think it’s a book people will love to read and enjoy discussing afterward,” Swenson said.
Copies of the book are available at the Hennepin County Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ebooks are also available.
Plymouth READS events
There are also events planned in March and April to explore the themes of the book and bring community members together, including an author talk Thursday, April 15.
All events will take place online, with details on in-person events yet to be determined. Each event will also require registration online at hclib.org/events.
Linda LeGarde Grover, professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, will give a presentation on her research into Native American boarding schools, and the interplay with her novels and stories 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
The harmonica plays a big part in “This Tender Land,” Swenson said, which is why they created an event, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, around the music featured in the book. This musical event will allow attendees to play along on a harmonica or instrument of their choice, to the musical stylings of the Plymouth READS Ramblers, as they present traditional songs featured in the book. The event will include a world premiere of a music video based on songs.
• Krueger will provide an author talk 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, where readers can then meet the author online for the grand finale of this year’s events. There will also be time for questions.
From March through mid-April, Plymouth Library visitors can look for a colorful display of the historical events and books related to “This Tender Land.”
