Events for this year’s Plymouth READS selection, “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger begin this week, with a presentation on the history of Native American boarding schools.
Linda LeGarde Grover, professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, will present at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on her research into the boarding schools.
The topic relates to Krueger’s novel, which begins at the Lincoln Indian Training School in southwestern Minnesota, which is inspired by the former Pipestone Indian Training School, one of many boarding schools in late-nineteenth-century and early-twentieth-century America that aimed to assimilate Indian youth into mainstream American culture.
Grover lives in Duluth, where she was born, and where she is currently researching intersections of traditional Ojibwe stories with regional Ojibwe history and the natural world.
She will speak about Indian boarding schools, the history and continuing intergenerational effects of that federal Indian policy and programs.
“Some of my own family history and experiences with several Indian schools between the 1890s and 1940s will be part of the presentation, along with some photographs of schools and the children who attended them,” she said.
Grover will also share aspects of her research and writings through her books of poetry, essays and fiction that are intertwined with her research.
Grover is the author of fiction, poetry, research articles, newspaper columns and essays. Her publications include “The Dance Boots,” which received the Flannery O’Connor Award; “The Road Back to Sweetgrass,” which received the Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers & Storytellers Fiction Award; and “The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives,” which received the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award for Poetry.
The next Plymouth READS event will be Campfire Play and Sing-along Video Premiere 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
This musical event is the world premiere of a music video based on songs from “This Tender Land.” Attendees will be invited to play along on harmonica or the instrument of their choice, to the musical stylings of the Plymouth READS Ramblers, as they present traditional songs featured in the book.
Plymouth READS will culminate with Krueger presenting an author talk 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Readers can then virtually meet the author. There will also be time for questions.
Through mid-April, Hennepin County Library-Plymouth Library visitors can also look for a colorful display of the historical events and books related to “This Tender Land.”
All events will take place online. Register at hclib.org/events.
About the book
“This Tender Land” is a historical fiction novel set during the Great Depression.
The story begins at the Lincoln Indian Training School in southwestern Minnesota, which is described as “a pitiless place where American Indian children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be assimilated.”
In the book, the school is home to harmonica-playing Odie O’Banion, a lively orphan boy whose exploits constantly earn him the superintendent’s wrath, according to the book’s synopsis.
After a particularly harrowing incident, Odie and his brother Albert are forced to flee for their lives along with their best friend Mose, a mute young man of Native heritage. They also take with them a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy, who is inclined to visions of the future. Together, they steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi in search of a place to call home.
Copies of “This Tender Land” are still available for check out.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.