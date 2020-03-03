In the Plymouth READS novel “Virgil Wander,” by Leif Enger, a central character is a stranger, named Rune, who comes to town and brings intricate handmade kites.
The kites are symbolic but also real items that bring joy to this small, depressed northern Minnesota town and its inhabitants, explained Luann Svendsen, the Plymouth READS committee chair.
“The first thing anyone says after reading the book is ‘I want to see those kites,’” said Svendsen.
To help celebrate spring and kite-makers like Rune, the committee has invited Dave Herzig, also known as “the Kite Man,” to decorate the library with colorful kites and to teach youth from grades 3-8 how to make them.
As the committee thought about kites, they found the MN Kite Society online and then a newspaper article about Herzig, who has been a member of the organization for more than 30 years.
Herzig, now a retired Minnetonka fifth-grade teacher, fell in love with the art of making kites in 1977, when he began teaching his students how to make a kite as part of an art project.
He and his class traced patterns on tagboard using an incandescent overhead project. Patterns included airplanes, Minnesota sports logos and animals. The most popular pattern continues to be the unicorn, Herzig said, even after all of these years.
Students would then trace the chosen pattern onto their own kites which they made from colored plastic bags.
Herzig leads kite-building workshops across Minnesota, such as an intergenerational kite workshop each spring with residents at the Martin Luther senior living community in Bloomington and the fifth-graders from nearby Indian Mounds Elementary School.
“And these little old ladies in their funny little sun hats come down with their powered scooters and the kids help them get kites up in the air and they have the silliest grin on their face and giggling like little girls. And it’s absolutely precious,” Herzig described.
“There is a fascination of being able to put something together and watch it fly,” Herzig said, is why people, especially children, enjoy building kites.
“I’ve never seen anybody flying a kite that wasn’t smiling,” he said.
After meeting with Herzig, the Plymouth READS committee members were “delighted by his enthusiasm for kites” and asked him to lead a kite workshop and share his kite collection with library guests.
“With our high, open-beamed ceiling, this should be a spectacular backdrop for Plymouth READS,” Svendsen said. She invites the public to see the kites and check out a book.
As part of the Plymouth READS programming, the library will host two kiting events for children.
First, “Color the Sky” will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7. Children ages 3-7 are invited to the library (with a caregiver) to color a paper kite to be displayed in the library entry or to be taken home if the child prefers.
Herzig will work the youth in grades 3-8 to build their own Hornbeam Mark-1 Sled Kite 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Registration is required and a caregiver must be along to help. Participants can register at hclib.org or by calling 612-543-5825.
If the weather cooperates, Herzig and the kite builders will conduct a test flight.
Plymouth READS events
• 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 - Reconnecting in a Disconnected World. Noted psychologist Cheryl Bemel will discuss the roots of loneliness, the part technology plays and what we can do to help ourselves and others in our community.
• 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 - “Musical Snapshots of Emotional Truths,” featuring Elisa Korenne, a singer/songwriter and author of the memoir “100 Miles to Nowhere.” She will sing, speak and sign books.
• 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 4 - Showing of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” at the Black Box Theater at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Avenue. Registration required.
• 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 - Moderated book discussion with community members.
• 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16 - Meet Leif Enger, author of “Virgil Wander” at Primavera Literary Night, Plymouth Creek Center 14800 34th Ave. The evening will include a book talk, question and answer and book signing.
All events are at the Hennepin County-Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., unless otherwise noted.
Register for events at hclib.org or call 612-543-5825.
More information is available at plymouthreads.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.