The chosen novel is ‘Carolina Moonset’ by Matt Goldman

Have you ever taken part in a citywide book club? The Plymouth READS event offers residents a chance to do just that; Each year, anyone interested in participating reads a chosen book and has the opportunity to engage in events and book discussions related to the book.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments