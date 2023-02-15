The chosen novel is ‘Carolina Moonset’ by Matt Goldman
Have you ever taken part in a citywide book club? The Plymouth READS event offers residents a chance to do just that; Each year, anyone interested in participating reads a chosen book and has the opportunity to engage in events and book discussions related to the book.
Plymouth READS is announced that the 2023 title will be “Carolina Moonset” by Matt Goldman, a New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy-winning writer perhaps best known for his work on the show “Seinfeld.”
This will be Plymouth READS’ first mystery novel. Copies of the book will be available to the community at the Plymouth Library, 223 S Main St., Plymouth.
Community members are encouraged to read it before the Plymouth READS main event on 7 p.m. April 20, an author talk with Goldman himself at the Plymouth Community Center.
According to Plymouth READS Chair LuAnn Svendsen, “Goldman will speak [and] likely read from ‘Carolina Moonset,’ followed by Q and A. His books will be available for purchase, and he will sign copies following his presentation.”
According to the Plymouth READS description of the novel: “‘Carolina Moonset’ is a tantalizing mystery with rich southern overtones,” in which “long-held fallacies about race, wealth, and biology dissolve during an intense police investigation and after a shocking confession.”
The author shared that this story features “a big personal element,” as one of the characters suffers from Lewy body dementia, just as his father did.
Goldman is a Minnesota native, who attended two years of high school at Armstrong, then later moved to St. Louis Park before attending the University of Minnesota.
It was there, he shared, that he began performing stand-up comedy, after which he moved out to California to begin a screenwriting career.
Goldman has also written for “Ellen,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”
Ultimately, Goldman decided to make the move back to Edina and then Minneapolis, saying “I liked [screenwriting] for a while, but I’d always really wanted to write books.”
“It was a lifelong dream of mine to become a novelist, and my first book didn’t get published until my 50s. Careerwise, it’s a perfect time to shift my focus and really be doing what I want to do,” Goldman said.
He explained that Plymouth READS reached out with an offer to make his book the center of this year’s event and an invitation to speak with the community, which he readily agreed to.
“More than anything, it’s a nice way to connect with readers. Maybe it’s because I did Hollywood first, but it’s way more gratifying to connect with individual readers than it is to see my name on a screen,” Goldman said. “I’ve had such great feedback from the community, nationally and internationally, and it always feels a little extra special when it happens at home.”
More fun planned
Svendsen shared that this year’s Plymouth READS will feature two additional events, both taking place on April 15.
“Plymouth Library will host a drop-in book discussion from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library. [Attendees] come to discuss the book, or just to listen to other’s thoughts and questions,” Svendsen said. “The City of Plymouth Parks and Recreation will host an introduction to pickleball from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pickleball plays into the plot of our mystery novel. And, this is an opportunity to find out what the big deal is about this new sport. Both events are free and open to all.”
Svendsen has been participating in Plymouth READS since its inception in 2010, and has been the chairperson of the event for several years. She explained the process of choosing a book to highlight each year, which is centered around the group’s mission statement.
“Our mission is to spark conversation, find common ground, and foster learning and discovery in Plymouth by rallying readers around a single book,” Svendsen said. “So we look for a book that will build compassion by challenging readers to heed another’s experience. We want people to revive and revel in the joy of reading, we want to celebrate the diverse cultures and beliefs in Plymouth, provide high-quality fun opportunities to come together, and cultivate pride in Plymouth for the city, the library, businesses, organizations, and our residents.”
She shared that while finding a book to fit all of the above qualifications is “very hard,” finding one that works “across the board” is an essential part of her role and all those involved in the event.
“We try to consider a wide range of diverse authors,” Svendsen said. “A few years in, we decided that just having [organizers] talk about what books we liked and picking a book, we decided we should do something that was a little more equitable, so we formed a book club.”
Svendsen explained that this book club meets once per month, reading a total of six to eight books in a year. After this, they choose a book by a Minnesota author to highlight in Plymouth READS.
“The other [part of the process] that’s very hard is that we know a year ahead what the date for the author to speak will be,” Svendsen said. “So you have to not only find a person who’s alive, who wrote a good book, but who’s available on that particular day, so there’s a little bit of stress involved with all of that. But it is fun.”
Svendsen further extended an invitation to residents, not only to participate in Plymouth READS this year, but to help plan it next year.
“If anyone was interested in getting involved for 2024, we’re looking for volunteer readers, and it’s about the same commitment as being in a book club,” she said.
For more information about this year’s event or getting involved next year, readers can visit plymouthreads.org.
