The department was responsible for clearing the 14th largest snowfall since 1884
The past few weeks have brought the extremes of winter weather to many cities, and Plymouth was no exception. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the storm system that passed through Minnesota from Jan. 2-5 was the 14th largest snowfall recorded in the state since 1884.
Fortunately for Plymouth residents, the city’s public works department was prepared for such an occasion. Public Works Operations Manager Abbie Browen shared her reaction to the department’s response.
“In my opinion, our response to the inclement weather was well executed. Our plowing operation is a well-oiled machine with great leadership from our Streets Supervisor, Torrey Keith,” she said. “We focus on setting the operational plan as soon as possible for each event to ensure we can get the communication out to plow operators, city staff, and our hired contractors early.”
Browen added, “Events that last multiple days add complexity to the operation as we are not staffed 24 hours a day. For these events we work in scheduled rest time for the plow operators to ensure they are able to plow safely,”
She explained just how the city prepares for weather emergencies and non-emergencies alike, such as heavy snowfall.
“The preparation for these events starts as soon as the weather forecast shows high probability of an event,” Browen said. “We leverage information from many sources – National Weather Service, Hennepin County Emergency Management, and various weather applications.”
Browen shared that Plymouth’s planning for their plowing equipment and staffing begins in October of each year, before the snow even begins to fall.
“On a normal, non-emergency snow event, we have 17 employees in our Streets Division that are dedicated from November to April to snow plowing, ice control, and other winter maintenance activities,” she said. “During snow emergencies when a citywide plow commences, we utilize the 18 employees within our utilities maintenance division to assist with snow plowing. Ensuring that we have enough staff, equipment, and material to cover our 23 routes is the biggest concern ahead of each event.”
Browen explained that the clearing of roads during heavy snowfall is a highly involved process, with many entities working cohesively to clear the streets.
“Per our snow policy, we commence a citywide plow once the 2-inch threshold of snow accumulation has been met. It is, however, much more complicated than that,” she said.
While the city is responsible for the roads owned by the city, county roads are cleared by Hennepin County, and certain developments and Plymouth’s nearly 1,000 cul-de-sacs are cleared by private contractors.
“Prior to citywide plowing, we also have the Streets Division in to focus on the main and secondary roads (higher traffic collector roads) to clear those throughout the duration of the event. It becomes a balancing act while monitoring the forecast to not send the plows out too early where another citywide plow would be necessary after the snow has tapered off,” Browen explained.
“Salt application to aid in snow melt and ice control is highly dependent on the ambient and roadway temperatures and the type and quantity of snow coverage,” she added. “In Plymouth we make our decisions in plowing operations with public safety, water quality, and fiscal responsibility all in mind.”
