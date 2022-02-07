The Plymouth Fire Department received 63 calls for service for Jan. 27 – Feb. 2. The calls included four fire calls, 32 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, three service calls, 12 good intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.
Included in the police reports from Jan. 27 - Feb. 2 were these incidents:
Jan. 27 - Suspicious activity led to the arrest of two adults; female cited for shoplifting and male arrested for a court violation on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Victim left vehicle unoccupied running to warm it up. Unknown suspect stole vehicle from driveway on the 900 block of Trenton Lane.
- Victim reported he had two bikes locked on a rack on the back of his vehicle on the 18800 block of 25th Avenue. Unknown suspect removed bicycle parts from a bike on the rack. $3000 loss.
Jan. 28 - Victim reported vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue. Later recovered.
- Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in driveway on the 200 block of Niagara Lane.
- Victim reported her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot by unknown suspect on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue.
- Victim report vehicle parked in parking lot was forcibly entered and ignition was damaged along with door handles on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue.
- Complainant reported damage to the steering column/ignition of a vehicle parked in parking lot 3300 block of Harbor Lane.
- Victim reported that the catalytic converter was cut off of her vehicle while it was parked in parking lot on the 17200 block of County Road 6. Loss was approximately $2,000.
Jan. 29 - Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for possession of stolen vehicle at Highway 169 and 36th Ave.
Jan. 31 - Officer responded to a possible court order violation on the 18000 block of 30th Avenue.
- Unknown suspects tampered with a parked vehicle damaging a door handle and the steering column on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane.
- Victim stated catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in driveway on the 16800 block of 41st Avenue.
Feb. 2 - A victim reported their car had been stolen from a business parking lot 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Vehicle was later recovered.
- Report of a female and male suspect leaving store with stolen property. Officer located suspects in a stolen vehicle and they were subsequently arrested for theft and male also arrested for possession of stolen property on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Victim reported while pumping gas, unknown suspect entered vehicle stealing purse, laptop, backpack and phone on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. Loss more than $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.