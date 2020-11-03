The Plymouth Fire Department received 51 calls for service for Oct. 22 to 28. The calls included three fire, 15 EMS/rescue, three hazardous condition, 14 service, nine good intent and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the reports were these incidents:
Oct. 22 - Several vehicles parked in underground garage broken into on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Unknown loss at this time.
- Officers responded to suspicious activity between two vehicles on the 4700 block of Norwood Lane. Investigation led to suspect being arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Unknown suspect(s) entered unlocked vehicle parked in a parking lot and stole clothing on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Loss of $50.
Oct. 23 - Unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicle parked in driveway and rummaged through it, taking a pair of sunglasses, on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane.
Oct. 24 - Vehicle stolen on the 10400 block of 43rd Avenue.
- Unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicle in driveway, rummaged through it and stole some change on the 2200 block of Ranchview Lane.
Oct. 25 - Officers responded to a theft in progress and located suspect vehicle on the 9600 block of 24th Avenue. While trying to identified people in vehicle, one suspect got in driver’s seat and fled the area in the vehicle. Case under investigation.
Oct. 26 - Unknown suspect entered business and took approximately $300 in cash on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. No forced entry.
- Unknown suspect forced open the window on a vehicle in a parking lot and stole a Bluetooth cord for cell phone on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane.
Oct. 28 - Officer responded to person, possibly intoxicated, walking in the median at Highway 55 and Northwest Boulevard. Officer made contact and suspect became disorderly with officers and subsequently suspect was arrested for assault.
- Unknown suspect forced entry into business 3500 block of Holly Lane. Safe was forced open and cash taken. Unknown loss at this time.
- Unknown suspect entered unlocked garage and took several items on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss approximately $1,285.
- Report of suspicious individuals in underground garage on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Investigation led to two suspects arrested for burglary.
- Unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway was rummaged through on the 16700 block of County Road 6. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
- Unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in driveway and stole a ring on the 2900 block of Brockton Lane.
