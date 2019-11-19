The Plymouth Fire Department received 58 calls for service for Nov. 7 to 13. The calls included five fire, 12 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 12 good intent calls and 16 false alarm calls. Included in the Plymouth Police Nov. 8 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 8 - A briefcase and laptop were stolen from a locked vehicle parked in a driveway overnight on the 11200 block of 50th Place.
- Sunglasses and a small amount of change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 11200 block of 52nd Avenue.
Nov. 9 - Garage door opener was stolen from an unlocked vehicle while parked inside a garage on the 9800 block of 45th Avenue.
Nov. 10 - Unknown suspect entered an open garage and stole a garage door opener on the 16200 block of 14th Avenue.
Nov. 11 - Suspect forced a door open to a mechanical room in an underground garage and stole a charger on the 9800 block of 45th Avenue.
Nov. 12 - Bicycle was stolen from a detached garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Assault by a known suspect reported on the 5300 block of Dallas Lane North.
