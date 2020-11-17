The Plymouth Fire Department received 41 calls for service for Nov. 5-11. The calls included four fire, 19 EMS/rescue calls, five service calls, nine good intent calls and four false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department reports from Nov. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 5 - Theft of catalytic converter off vehicle in parking lot on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.
- License plate stolen from vehicle parked in lot on the 4600 block of Nathan Lane.
Nov. 6 - Theft of package on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane.
Nov. 7 - Burglary of business and cash stolen on the 2800 block of Glacier Lane.
- Burglary of a shed and theft of a leaf blower on the 11700 block of 51st Avenue.
- Theft of package on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Estimated loss $160.
- Vehicles with smashed windows and one vehicle had a wallet stolen out of it on the 5400 block of Northwest Boulevard.
Nov. 8 - Home burglary on the 1500 block of Juneau Lane. Found nothing was missing.
- Officers responded to a fight and cited three people for disorderly conduct on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Person asked for change and while employee had cash register open, grabbed cash and fled on the 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Loss $140.
- Vehicle rummaged through on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Nothing missing.
Nov. 9 - Theft of laptop, checkbook, iPhone and other miscellaneous items on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Shattered back window of vehicle on the 10000 block of 32nd Avenue. No entry made.
- Theft of items from vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss $100.
- Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle parked in parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
Nov. 10 - Unknown person entered business and stole several checks on the 10700 block of Highway 55.
- Vehicle tires slashed on the 4000 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane.
Nov. 11- Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane and found the vehicle and multiple other vehicles with tires slashed.
