The Plymouth Fire Department received 46 calls for service for Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The calls included two fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, nine good intent calls and five false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 26 - Assault on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. On officer arrival, no one wanted to pursue charges.
- Theft of vehicle left running on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane.
- Vehicle stolen out of driveway on the 4700 block of Quaker Lane.
Nov. 27 - Burglary attempt on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. On arrival, officers found pry marks on door but no entry was made.
- Victim reported suspect drove up and shot a BB gun at their home and vehicle on the 4000 block of Forestview Lane. Case under investigation.
- Wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle on the 17300 block of County Road 6 and unauthorized charges made on the bank cards.
Nov. 28 - Slashed tires on vehicle on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.
- U-Haul truck stolen on the 1200 block of Highway 169.
- Smashed side window and theft of radio from vehicle on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.
Nov. 29 - Complainant reported seeing several males attempting to enter vehicle on the 10500 block of 33rd Avenue. Officer talked with vehicle owner, who stated nothing was missing.
- Theft of items from vehicles on the 4000 block of Quantico Lane. Loss of $125.
- Theft of spare change from vehicles on the 3900 block of Niagara Lane and the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane.
Nov. 30 - Vehicle rummaged through on the 00 block of Nathan Lane. No loss.
- Four tires stolen from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft of purse from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1400 block of Olive Lane.
- Tools taken from truck parked in underground garage on the 3300 block of Highway 169.
Dec. 1 - Theft of radio, subwoofers and a cell phone from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Loss of $1,900.
- Theft of a socket set, cell phone, Nintendo Switch and other items from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Four tires and rims taken from underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Smashed windows on multiple vehicles and theft of tools, dash radios and subwoofers along the 10400 block of 45th Ave North.
- Theft of purse from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Theft of a checkbook from vehicle on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.
- Theft of the spoiler off vehicle on the 3300 block of Highway 169.
Dec. 2 - Theft of radio, backpack and several other items from vehicle parked in underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss approximately $1,200.
- Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot on the 10100 block of Highway 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.