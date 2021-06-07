The Plymouth Fire Department received 53 calls for service May 27 to June 2. The calls included two fire, 15 EMS/rescue, two hazardous condition, 13 service, 14 good intent and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s May 28 to June 2 reports were these incidents:
May 28- Front license plate stolen off a vehicle on the 10100 block of 26th Avenue.
- Vehicle parked in driveway entered and debit and credit card stolen on the 15600 block of 60th Avenue North.
May 30 - Tires slashed while vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Theft of miscellaneous cash and charger from vehicle on the 12000 block of 41tst Avenue. Loss of $30.
May 31 - Bike stolen from underground garage on the 9900 block of 45th Avenue.
- Catalytic converter stolen off of a vehicle parked in lot on the 13100 block of 58th Avenue.
June 1 - Office burglary and theft of money bags on the 15600 block of 36th Avenue. Loss of $1,900.
- Vehicle window smashed and theft of woofer and amp on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss of $1,270.
- Vehicle window smashes and theft of stereo on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Catalytic converter stolen while vehicle was parked in parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
June 2 - Garage burglary and theft of wallet from vehicle on the 16900 block of 39th Avenue.
- Food truck broken into and generator stolen on the 3400 block of Highway 169.
