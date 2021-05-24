The Plymouth Fire Department received 55 calls for service for May 13-19. The calls included two fire, 26 EMS/rescue, six hazardous condition, seven service, seven good intent and seven false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s May 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
May 13 - Bicycle stolen from underground garage on the 12100 block of 41st Avenue. Loss: $400.
- Window broken on a vehicle parked in parking lot on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane. Nothing missing.
May 14 - Burglary of a closed business on the 14800 block of 34th Avenue. The suspects took down a few of the mask signs, but nothing was missing or damaged. Case under investigation.
- Theft of a wallet from vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 15 - Motorcycle stolen from a garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Purse was stolen out of vehicle parked on the street on the 15700 block of 37th Avenue.
May 16 - Burglary and theft of cash and other items on the 15800 block of 27th Avenue. Case under investigation.
- Vehicle entered while parked in parking lot and two cell phones and GPS were stolen on the 15300 block of 37th Avenue. Loss: $300.
May 17 - Apartment burglary and theft of cash on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
May 18 - Two bicycles stolen from an underground garage on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Loss: $200.
May 19 - Vehicle with keys inside stolen while at the gas pumps on the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.
- Vehicle broken into and suspect attempted to take the in-dash monitor on the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- Both license plates stolen off a vehicle on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.
