The Plymouth Fire Department received 38 calls for service for March 5 to 11. The calls included two fire, 15 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, eight good intent calls and two false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police March 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
March 6 - Two catalytic converters were stolen off of a truck parked in a garage on the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- Two catalytic converters were stolen off of work trucks overnight on the 14100 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Hubcaps were stolen off a vehicle on the 2900 block of Garland Lane.
March 7 - A GPS and other items were stolen from a vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane.
- Report of catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 9600 block of 28th Avenue.
March 8 - Attempted burglary, someone attempting to pry open a door, reported on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. No entry was gained to the apartment.
- Victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through their vehicle while parked in an underground garage on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. There was no loss from vehicle.
- Burglary of a garage and the theft of a backpack and other items on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane.
March 9 - A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle and miscellaneous items were also stolen from an underground garage on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
March 10 - Victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through an unlocked vehicle on the 3300 block of Highway 169. There was no loss from vehicle.
- Sunglasses and a speaker reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
March 11 - Check reported as stolen from a mailbox on the 900 block of Yuma Lane and cashed.
