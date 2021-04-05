Included in the Police March 25 through March 31 reports were these incidents:
March 25 - Responded to the report of $2000 worth of wire was taken from an apartment under construction on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane.
March 26 - Victim reported he parked his vehicle in underground garage on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Unknown suspect entered his vehicle taking his laptop, and two charging cords. Loss of $3,040.
- Officers responded to several vehicles parked in lot that were rummaged through and items taken on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane. Case under investigation.
- Victim reported temporary Minnesota license plate stolen from vehicle that was parked in parking lot on the 12800 block of Highway 55.
March 28 - Victim reported that he was physically assault on the 9700 block of Betty Crocker Drive. Suspect fled the scene.
March 29 - Officers responded to the report of pry marks found on the back door of a business on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. No entry made, damage to the door around $200.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered her vehicle parked in driveway and rummaged through it on the 10700 block of 47th Place. Nothing missing.
March 31 - Victim reported known suspect entered vehicle parked in driveway taking cash and medication on the 12400 block of Old Rockford Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.