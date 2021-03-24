The Plymouth Fire Department received 50 calls for service for March 11 to 17. The calls included two fire, 20 EMS/rescue, four hazardous condition, 12 service, six good intent and six false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Departments March 12 to 17 reports were these incidents:

March 12 - Unknown suspect(s) stole a vehicle out of a parking lot on the 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it on the12800 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. Vehicle fled from officers.

- Two vehicles broken into and items taken and one vehicle with a window was smashed but nothing missing in a parking lot on the 12900 block of 16th Avenue.

- Catalytic converter stolen off a truck in a parking lot on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane.

March 14 - Bicycle stolen from underground garage on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Loss of $300.

- Vehicle stopped for having wrong plates. Upon further investigation, officers found the vehicle was stolen on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. The suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property.

March 15 - Theft of clothing from unlocked vehicle parked in an underground garage on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Loss of $85

March 16 - Attempted burglary on the 1600 block of Fountain Lane. No entry made.

- Bicycle stolen from an attached garage on the 17500 block of 32nd Avenue. Loss: $2,284.98.

March 17 - Theft of patio furniture off a porch on the 16900 block of 56th Avenue. Loss of $300.

