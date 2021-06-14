The Plymouth Fire Department received 79 calls for service for June 3 - 9. The calls included eight fire, 29 EMS/rescue, nine hazardous condition, nine service, nine good intent and 15 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s June 4 to 9 reports were these incidents:
June 4 - Theft of outgoing mail from mailbox on the 12000 block of Third Avenue North.
- GPS stolen from vehicle parked in parking lot on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane North.
- Traffic stop resulted in suspect arrested for illegal possession of a firearm on the 10900 block of Highway 55.
June 6 - Damage to patio window on the 18100 block of 56th Court North.
June 7 - Theft of credit card from vehicle parked in parking lot on the 13600 block of Watertower Circle.
- Miscellaneous paperwork stolen from a vehicle parked in parking lot on the 2300 block of Berkshire Lane.
June 8 - Attempted burglary of concession stand on the 4300 block of Zachary Lane. Nothing taken.
- Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 3100 block of Campus Drive.
- Two vehicles entered and checkbook, gift card and miscellaneous paperwork stolen on the 13600 block of Watertower Circle.
June 9 - Motorcycle stolen from underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of wallet from a vehicle parked in parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
