The Plymouth Fire Department received 57 calls for service for July 30 to Aug. 5. The calls included three fire, one overheat (no fire), 18 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 12 good intent calls and 12 false alarm calls.

There were 98 incidents in the July 30 to Aug. 5 police reports. The incidents included:

July 30 - Tire slashed on vehicle on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane.

- Vehicle stolen from driveway overnight on the 13900 block of 36th Avenue.

- Two garage door openers stolen from unlocked vehicles on the 14100 block of 36th Avenue.

July 31 - Unknown suspect set papers inside a trash can on fire on the 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East.

- Vehicle stolen overnight on the 4200 block of Kingsview Lane.

- Theft from a vehicle overnight on the 14000 block of 51st Avenue.

Aug. 1- Damage to vehicle on the 12100 block of 26th Avenue.

Aug. 2 - Bicycle stolen from a garage on the 16200 block of 53rd Avenue.

- Vehicles stolen overnight on the 11300 and 13900 blocks of 52nd Avenue, the 14000 block of 53rd Avenue and the 15000 block of 48th Avenue.

- Unlocked vehicle entered overnight and personal papers stolen on the 13100 block of 47th Avenue.

- Door lock on vehicle broken and a computer and other items stolen on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- A watch and phone cord were stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 14000 block of 51st Avenue.

Aug. 3 - Burglary on the 9800 block of Rockford Road.

- Two televisions stolen from a storage locker on the 5500 block of Highway 169. The theft resulted in a $1,500 loss.

- A garage door opener stolen from vehicle parked in the driveway and a vehicle inside the garage was rummaged through on the 5000 block of Kimberly Lane.

- Cash and a phone charger stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage on the 15700 block of Rockford Road.

- Glass window shattered on the 2600 block of Campus Drive.

- Officers responded to a physical altercation and arrested a suspect for assault on the 11800 block of Old Rockford Road.

Aug. 4 - Victim reported being punched by an unknown suspect who fled the area on the 10000 block of 36th Ave.

- Attempted business burglary on the 10100 block of 6th Avenue.

- A sun shade and a ratchet stolen from a garage on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Unlocked bicycle stolen from a garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.

- Arrested for assault on the 2000 block of Kilmer Lane.

- Forgery on the 3300 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Suspect one arrested for possession of controlled substance; suspect two arrested for forgery.

Aug. 5 - Theft of bicycle on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Loss $400.

- Smashed window on vehicle and vehicle gone through on the 500 block of Highway 169.

- Smashed window on vehicle on the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.

- A boat and trailer stolen on the 100 block of Quaker Lane. The boat has since been recovered.

- Vehicle stolen from driveway on the 400 block of Saratoga Lane.

- A watch and phone cord were stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 14000 block of 51st Avenue.

Tags

Load comments