The Plymouth Fire Department received 52 calls for service for July 23 through July 29. The calls included three fire, 22 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, six service calls, nine good intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.
Included in the Police July 23 through July 29 reports were these incidents:
July 23 - Victim reported toolboxes and tools were stolen from his garage on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane.
- Victim reported his bicycle was stolen from the underground garage on the 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Loss $200.
July 24 - Victim reported an unknown suspect damaged sprinkler heads in his yard on the 3100 block of Lawndale Lane.
July 25 - Suspect was arrested for making threats to the victim on the 13700 block of 54th Avenue.
- The victim reported an enclosed utility trailer was stolen from the property on the 18500 block of County Road 47.
- Unknown suspect smashed a sunroof on vehicle to gain entry and stole cash from inside the vehicle on the 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East.
July 26 - Victim reported his vehicle was stolen from his open garage overnight on the 1800 block of Peony Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
July 28 - Suspicious activity led to a juvenile male being arrested for burglary. Charges pending on a second juvenile. Locations involved: 1600 block of Annapolis Lane and 15300 block of 18th Avenue.
July 29 - Officers responded to report of a physical altercation and arrested both suspects for assault. Locations involved: Vicksburg Lane and 25th Avenue, and 15700 block of 26th Avenue.
- Victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle overnight on the 18200 block of 19th Avenue. There was no loss from inside the vehicle.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his debit card and other items on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Fraudulent charges were attempted on the stolen debit card.
