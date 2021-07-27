The Plymouth Fire Department received 55 calls for service for July 15-21. The calls included two fire, 23 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 11 good-intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.
Included in the July 15-21 reports were these incidents:
July 15 - Known suspect forced his way into victim’s home on the 15600 block of 24th Avenue. The 49-year-old male suspect from Plymouth arrested for burglary.
- Catalytic converter stolen from victim’s vehicle parked in street on the 2800 block of Northwest Boulevard.
- Victim’s vehicle was parked in lot. Unknown suspect took the catalytic converter from vehicle on the 2400 block of Annapolis Lane.
-Victim reported both plates stolen from his vehicle parked in apartment parking lot on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
July 16 - Victim reported unknown suspect entered her home and stole cash, credit cards and gift cards from her purse on the 16900 block of 39th Avenue. Loss: $100.
July 17 - No major incidents listed.
July 18 - Unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s vehicle that was parked in the parking lot on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane.
July 19 - Victim reported unknown suspect entered his vehicle parked in underground garage on the 13900 block of 53rd Avenue. Nothing missing.
- Victim reported a bicycle was taken from open garage on the 4200 block of Evergreen Lane.
July 20 - Reporting party stated two of their buses had the catalytic converters stolen while parked in parking lot on the 5800 block of Cheshire Parkway.
July 21 - Unknown suspect entered vehicle that was in an attached garage to a home on the 18500 block of 6th Avenue with a loss of $180 cash and a $50 gift card.
-Victim reported unknown suspects attempted to gain entrance into his screen porch but were unsuccessful on the 2300 block of Quinwood Lane. No Loss.
- Report of unknown suspects who entered, home took car keys and stole three of victim’s vehicles on the 12400 block of 25th Avenue.
- Victim reported vehicle stolen from driveway on the 900 block of Brockton Lane.
- Victim reported that the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle on the 200 block of Magnolia Lane.
- Victim reported her laptop was taken from her vehicle parked in the driveway on the 1100 block of Vagabond Lane North.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle in driveway and stole cash and a debit card on the 18900 block of 7th Avenue. Loss: $100.
- Victim reported two laptops, an iPad and miscellaneous items were stolen from vehicle parked in driveway on the1200 block of Urbandale Lane.
- Victim stated unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle parked in driveway and her garage door opener taken on the 12500 block of 25th Avenue.
