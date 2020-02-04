The Plymouth Fire Department received 46 calls for service for Jan. 23-29. The calls included two fire, one overheat-no fire, 21 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, seven good intent calls and four false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 23 - Suspect forced entry into the apartment and stole jewelry and other items on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft of a catalytic converter from a work truck reported on the 3400 block of Kilmer Lane. Loss $1,200.
Jan. 24 - Smashed window on a vehicle and theft of a purse reported on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane. Fraudulent charges were made on the stolen credit cards.
Jan. 26 - Report of an impaired driver stuck in snowbank on the 10000 block of 45th Avenue. Officer located the Plymouth woman who was arrested for driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content test result of 0.16.
- Single-vehicle crash near Highway 169 and 36th Avenue resulted in a male driver from Plymouth being arrested for driving while impaired. The blood-alcohol content test results are pending.
Jan. 27 - Officer investigating report of the victim being assaulted by an unknown suspect on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.
- Officers responded to an altercation and arrested a suspect for assault on the 5200 block of Vicksburg Lane.
- Vehicle reported as stolen from a lot on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane.
Jan. 28 - Enclosed trailer reported stolen from a parking lot on the 13100 block of Highway 55.
Jan. 29 - Residents were involved in a scam advising that their grandson had been arrested and they needed to send cash overnight to pay for his bail.
