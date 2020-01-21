The Plymouth Fire Department received 52 calls for service for Jan. 9-17. The calls included three fire, 23 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, six good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 10 - Officers responded to report of two occupants in a vehicle, shining a spotlight and yelling to people in the parking lot on the 17600 block of 14th Avenue North. Both suspects (ages 17 and 19) were arrested for impersonating a police officer.

- Tire slashed on a vehicle while it was parked in an underground garage on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.

- Smashed window on a vehicle on the 17000 block of County Road 47, however, there was no loss from inside the vehicle.

- Rear license plate stolen off a vehicle on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane.

- Window smashed on a vehicle and a laptop was stolen on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. The laptop was later recovered on the side of a road and returned to the victim.

- Handgun reported as stolen from a vehicle’s glovebox on the 600 block of Xenium Lane.

Jan. 13 - Window on a vehicle broken on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane, unknown if any loss.

- Gun reported stolen from the center console of a vehicle on the 13400 block of 34th Avenue.

Jan. 14 - Tools valued at $600 stolen from a detached garage on the 100 block of Forestview Lane.

- Burglary of a residence and the theft of camera equipment and other items on the 1200 block of County Road 101.

- Rental car stolen from a parking lot on the 9600 block of 37th Place. The car was later recovered in another city.

Jan. 15 - Traffic stop on Vinewood Lane and Rockford Road resulted in the driver being arrested for motor vehicle tax evasion for displaying tabs belonging on another vehicle.

