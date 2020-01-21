The Plymouth Fire Department received 52 calls for service for Jan. 9-17. The calls included three fire, 23 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, six good intent calls and eight false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 10 - Officers responded to report of two occupants in a vehicle, shining a spotlight and yelling to people in the parking lot on the 17600 block of 14th Avenue North. Both suspects (ages 17 and 19) were arrested for impersonating a police officer.
- Tire slashed on a vehicle while it was parked in an underground garage on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.
- Smashed window on a vehicle on the 17000 block of County Road 47, however, there was no loss from inside the vehicle.
- Rear license plate stolen off a vehicle on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane.
- Window smashed on a vehicle and a laptop was stolen on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. The laptop was later recovered on the side of a road and returned to the victim.
- Handgun reported as stolen from a vehicle’s glovebox on the 600 block of Xenium Lane.
Jan. 13 - Window on a vehicle broken on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane, unknown if any loss.
- Gun reported stolen from the center console of a vehicle on the 13400 block of 34th Avenue.
Jan. 14 - Tools valued at $600 stolen from a detached garage on the 100 block of Forestview Lane.
- Burglary of a residence and the theft of camera equipment and other items on the 1200 block of County Road 101.
- Rental car stolen from a parking lot on the 9600 block of 37th Place. The car was later recovered in another city.
Jan. 15 - Traffic stop on Vinewood Lane and Rockford Road resulted in the driver being arrested for motor vehicle tax evasion for displaying tabs belonging on another vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.