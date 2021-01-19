The Plymouth Fire Department received 39 calls for service for Jan. 3 to 7. The calls included three fire, 15 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, five service calls, 10 good intent calls and four false alarm calls.
Included in the Police Jan. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 7 - Bicycle stolen from underground garage on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane.
Jan. 8 - Burglary of a condominium complex, suspects went through the underground garage and mailboxes on the 10800 block of South Shore Drive.
- Vehicle stolen on the 13100 block of 12th Avenue.
- Theft from two vehicles parked in a parking lot on the 12800 block of 16th Avenue. Loss of $20.
Jan. 9 - A minor vehicle crash resulted in one occupant assaulting the driver of another vehicle before fleeing the scene on Rockford Road and Nathan Lane.
- Apartment burglary and the theft of several pieces of jewelry on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Mailboxes pried open at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Highway 169.
- Physical altercation on the 5200 block of Annapolis Lane. Suspect arrested for third-degree assault.
Jan. 11 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 800 block of Highway 169.
- Theft of purse from vehicle on the 800 block of Nathan Lane.
Jan. 12 - Attempted burglary of apartment through patio door on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. No entry made.
- Garage burglary and theft of tools and fishing gear on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane,
- Officers responded to a physical altercation on the 14100 block of 46th Place. Suspect arrested for domestic assault.
Jan. 13 - Theft from vehicles in underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Over $1,000 loss.
- Theft of a vehicle and trailer from lot on the 2700 block of Fernbrook Lane North.
- Trailer stolen from a driveway on the 500 block of Evergreen Lane.
- Trailer stolen from parking lot on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
- Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle in a business parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
