The Plymouth Fire Department received 77 calls for service for January 6 - 12. The calls included one fire, 43 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 13 good intent calls and nine false alarm calls.
Included in the Police Jan. 6 through Jan. 12 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 6 - Victim reported his unlocked vehicle was stolen from parking lot on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.
- Victim left car running to warm it up on the 17200 block of County Road 6. Unknown suspect stole vehicle.
- Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle that was running in the parking lot on the 15200 block of 18th Ave.
- Victim stated an unknown suspect entered his vehicle parked in lot taking his jacket and wallet on the 1900 block of Medicine Lake Drive West.
- Reporting party stated the front and rear license plates were stolen from work vehicle.
Jan. 8 - Victim reported vehicle taken from a storage locker by unknown suspect on the 2900 block of Empire Lane.
- Victim reported unknown suspect entered his detached garage and stole his golf clubs on the 16400 block of 15th Ave. No force. Loss: $2000.
- Reporting party stated two females came into store, grabbed several bottles of Tequila and ran out of the store without paying on the 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Approximate loss of $271.69.
Jan. 9 - Officers responded to a property damage crash near Nathan Lane & Shelard Parkway. Suspect cited for DWI. Test result: .10.
- Victim reported she went out to her vehicle and as she was going back into building an unknown male forcibly grabbed her car keys and stole her vehicle at Wayzata East Middle School on the 12000 block of Ridgemount Ave. The vehicle has been recovered but we have not yet made an arrest in the case. Case is under investigation.
- Victim reported the theft of his catalytic converter from vehicle in the parking lot on the 3300 block of Harbor Lane North.
- Victim reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
Jan. 10- Reporting party stated suspect left store with approximately $1000 worth of tools on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane.
- Unknown suspect(s) stole four tires off a vehicle parked in car lot on the 2900 block of Empire Lane.
- Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off of vehicle parked in parking lot on the 9800 block of 45th Ave.
- Theft of garage remote from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway on the 18000 block of 31st Ave.
Jan. 11 - Victim vehicle parked in parking lot had been entered and several welding items taken along with a laptop on the 9700 block of 34th Ave.
- Victim reported sunglasses were stolen from vehicle. Loss: $200.
Jan. 12 - Resident reporting someone stole items out of his car parked in attached garage on the 4400 block of Comstock Lane.
- Officer responded to an unknown suspect who broke the window out of vehicle parked in lot on the 2600 block of Campus Drive. No entry.
- Victim parked his vehicle in lot and left his key fob in vehicle. Unknown suspect stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Plymouth Blvd.
