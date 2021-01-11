The Plymouth Fire Department received 42 calls for service for Dec. 31 to Jan. 7. The calls included four fire, 19 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, five service calls, five good intent calls and 6 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 3 to 6 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 3 - Theft from vehicles in underground garage on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue.

- Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 9700 45th Avenue.

- Officer located a stolen vehicle parked on driveway and sidewalk. The suspect was subsequently arrested for possession of stolen property on the 2300 Lancaster Lane.

Jan. 4 - Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane.

Jan. 5 - Two suspects going through vehicles and approximately $40 in change stolen from one of the vehicles on the 800 block of Highway 169.

- Cash stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 9900 block of 13th Avenue.

Jan. 6 - Report that someone egged and attempted to enter the concession stand at a park on the 4900 block of Peony Lane,

- Officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle and found vehicle was stolen. Suspect in vehicle was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 9600 block of 37th Place.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 15400 block of 18th Avenue. The sensors on the vehicle were also damaged.

- Two jet skies stolen from a parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Catalytic converter stolen from a company vehicle on the 800 block of Highway 169.

- Broken window on a vehicle and theft of clothing items from within on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway.

