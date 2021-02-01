The Plymouth Fire Department received 50 calls for service for Jan. 21-27. The calls included four fire, 15 EMS/rescue, one hazardous condition, six service, 10 good intent and 14 false alarm calls.

Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Jan. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 21 - Officers responded to a physical confrontation on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Case under investigation.

- Suspect forced entry into business and stole items on the 10100 block of Sixth Avenue. Suspect was later located and arrested.

- Catalytic converters stolen off two work vehicles on the 9600 block of 10th Avenue. The total loss was over $2,000.

Jan. 22 - Burglary of a home under construction and theft of painting equipment on the 6100 block of Alvarado. Loss of $1,400.

Jan. 23 - Smashed window on vehicle and theft of wallet on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane.

- Suspects caught attempting to take catalytic converter off a vehicle on the 11600 block of 41st Avenue. Suspects fled.

- Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

Jan. 24 - Forced entry into a vehicle on the 6000 block of Nathan Lane North. Nothing missing. Damage estimate $300.

- Catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle on the 15700 block of Rockford Road.

Jan. 25 - Package stolen on the 15700 block of Rockford Road. Loss of $365.25.

Jan. 26 - Physical altercation on the 4400 block of Quinwood Lane. Suspect arrested for assault.

- Vehicle rummaged through on the 15500 block of 60th Avenue. No loss.

- Theft of wallet from unlocked vehicle on the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.

Jan. 27 - Burglary of room in apartment complex and theft of packages on the 100 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft of a laptop and miscellaneous items from vehicle on the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue. Loss of over $1,400.

