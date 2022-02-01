The Plymouth Fire Department received 76 calls for service for between Jan. 20 - 26 The calls included three fire calls, 34 EMS/rescue calls, five hazardous condition calls, six service calls, 15 good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.
Included in the Police Jan. 20 through Jan. 26 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 20 - Officer located an occupied stolen vehicle on the 4100 block of County Road 101. Apple Valley woman arrested for stolen property possession.
Jan. 21 - Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in lot on the 9800 block of 59th Avenue.
Jan. 23 - Victim reported being assaulted by suspect on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Suspect had left the area.
- Victim reported his vehicle parked in underground garage and unknown suspect stole the tab off his rear license plate on the 1300 block of Olive Lane.
Jan. 24 - Victim reported unknown suspect entered her garage and stole the battery out of her vehicle on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane.
- Unknown suspect stole a vehicle from parking lot while running and unoccupied on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Recovered at a nearby business.
- Report of victim’s catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in lot on the 17300 block of County Road 6.
Jan. 25 - Victim reported his vehicle parked in underground garage on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Unknown suspect stole the battery out of his vehicle. Battery later recovered.
- Officers responded to a report of a theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. The suspect fled in a stolen car.
- Officers responded to a suspicious person report on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officer located suspect vehicle outside of store and on searching vehicle found a stolen license plate. Suspect arrested for possession of stolen property.
Jan. 26 -Victim reported theft of vehicle from parking lot on the14600 block of 34th Avenue.
