The Plymouth Fire Department received 64 calls for service for January 13 - 19. The calls included five fire, 34 EMS/rescue calls, one hazardous condition calls, six service calls, 13 good intent calls and five false alarm calls.
Included in the Police Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 13 - Unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in underground garage. Garage door opener and cup holder taken on the 200 block of Nathan Lane North.
Jan. 15 - Victim stated unknown vehicle struck their garage door damaging it on the 4000 block of Everest Lane.
Jan. 16 - Victim reported unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicle parked in lot and stole her wallet on the 300 block of Vicksburg Lane North.
Jan. 17 - Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue, loss $1400.
Jan. 18 - Victim reported storage unit at apartment complex was entered by unknown suspect, stealing several items, on the 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Loss $200.
- Officer responded to a single vehicle crash which resulted in suspect being arrested for DWI on the 9900 block of Highway 55. Test refusal.
- Report of propane tanks taken from locked cage outside of business on the 14000 block of 132th Avenue North, loss $1800.
