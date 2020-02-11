The Plymouth Fire Department received 57 calls for service for Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. The calls included three fire, 15 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, 18 service calls, six good intent calls and 11 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 30 - Rear license plate reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 17200 block of County Road 6.
Feb. 1 - Rear window on a vehicle was broken, but nothing was missing from inside the vehicle on the 4400 block of Norwood Lane.
- License plates were stolen off a vehicle on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
- License plate stolen off a vehicle on the 5500 block of Queensland Lane.
Feb. 2 - Traffic stop resulted in suspect being arrested for assault and other charges on the 34th Avenue and Harbor Lane.
Feb. 3 - Construction materials valued at $1,800 were stolen from a construction site on the 9900 block of 59th Avenue.
- An enclosed trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen from a business parking lot on the 15400 block of Medina Road.
Feb. 4 - A window was shattered on a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 16300 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a residential parking lot on the 10800 block of Rockford Road.
Feb. 5 -Officers are investigating an altercation that occurred at a residence on the 4200 block of Trenton Lane.
